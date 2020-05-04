2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO), Aemetis Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX)

The shares of Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Credit Suisse in its latest research note that was published on April 23, 2020. The Energy company has also assigned a $4 price target. Credit Suisse wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Marathon Oil Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Hold rating from Argus Markets when it published its report on April 01, 2020. The stock was given Neutral rating by Piper Sandler in its report released on March 25, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 2. JP Morgan was of a view that MRO is Neutral in its latest report on March 25, 2020. Raymond James thinks that MRO is worth Mkt Perform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 18 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $5.77. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 82.12% from its 52-Week high price while it is -67.93% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 55.30.

The shares of the company dipped by -10.13% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $5.46 while ending the day at $5.50. During the trading session, a total of 37.35 million shares were traded which represents a 8.96% incline from the average session volume which is 41.03 million shares. MRO had ended its last session trading at $6.12. Marathon Oil Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 MRO 52-week low price stands at $3.02 while its 52-week high price is $17.15.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.07 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Marathon Oil Corporation generated 858.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.14 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -342.86%. Marathon Oil Corporation has the potential to record -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at FBR Capital published a research note on July 25, 2016 where it informed investors and clients that Aemetis Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) is now rated as Mkt Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $2.50. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.58/share, analysts expect it to surge by 46.55% to reach $2.00/share. It started the day trading at $1.72 and traded between $0.75 and $0.85 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AMTX’s 50-day SMA is 0.6110 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.8603. The stock has a high of $1.70 for the year while the low is $0.37. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 51504.82 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -86.51%, as 6,948 MRO shares were shorted. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 231.50K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.03 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 51.79%. Looking further, the stock has raised 7.59% over the past 90 days while it lost -14.44% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The CIBC Private Wealth Advisors, Inc… sold more AMTX shares, decreasing its portfolio by -6.51% during the last quarter. This move now sees The CIBC Private Wealth Advisors, Inc… selling -68,564 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 984,156 shares of AMTX, with a total valuation of $511,761. Sprott Asset Management LP meanwhile sold more AMTX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $232,562 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Aemetis Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 231,716 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Aemetis Inc. which are valued at $120,492. In the same vein, AWM Investment Co., Inc. decreased its Aemetis Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 62,499 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 178,944 shares and is now valued at $93,051. Following these latest developments, around 10.75% of Aemetis Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.