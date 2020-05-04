2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Hub Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG), GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

The shares of Hub Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Cowen in its latest research note that was published on May 01, 2020. The Industrials company has also assigned a $53 price target. Cowen wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Hub Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Loop Capital advised investors in its research note published on May 01, 2020, to Hold the HUBG stock while also putting a $52 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from KeyBanc Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on January 13, 2020. That day the KeyBanc Capital Markets set price target on the stock to $65. The stock was given Outperform rating by Cowen in its report released on October 31, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 53. JP Morgan was of a view that HUBG is Overweight in its latest report on October 04, 2019. Cowen thinks that HUBG is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 22, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 53.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $50.77. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 16.32% from its 52-Week high price while it is -29.70% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 38.97.

The shares of the company dipped by -11.72% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $37.00 while ending the day at $42.47. During the trading session, a total of 1.77 million shares were traded which represents a -475.55% decline from the average session volume which is 307810.0 shares. HUBG had ended its last session trading at $48.11. Hub Group Inc. currently has a market cap of $1.63 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 14.72, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.58, with a beta of 1.13. Hub Group Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.27, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.30 HUBG 52-week low price stands at $36.51 while its 52-week high price is $60.42.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.47 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Hub Group Inc. generated 168.73 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.84 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -85.11%. Hub Group Inc. has the potential to record 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wedbush published a research note on March 20, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $4.25. Telsey Advisory Group also rated GME as Reiterated on November 04, 2019, with its price target of $6 suggesting that GME could down by -51.63% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $5.73/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.58% to reach $3.99/share. It started the day trading at $6.18 and traded between $5.45 and $6.05 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GME’s 50-day SMA is 4.24 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.79. The stock has a high of $8.99 for the year while the low is $2.57. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 55.99 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 5.09%, as 58.84M HUBG shares were shorted. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 26.83%. Looking further, the stock has raised 57.55% over the past 90 days while it gained 5.58% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… sold more GME shares, decreasing its portfolio by -14.35% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… selling -1,919,641 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 11,455,767 shares of GME, with a total valuation of $40,095,185. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more GME shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $34,036,401 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its GameStop Corp. shares by 1.67% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 9,434,358 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -160,681 shares of GameStop Corp. which are valued at $33,020,253. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its GameStop Corp. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 380,972 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 7,127,360 shares and is now valued at $24,945,760. Following these latest developments, around 3.00% of GameStop Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.