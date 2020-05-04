2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Delek US Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DK), Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

The shares of Delek US Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DK) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by Cowen in its latest research note that was published on April 14, 2020. The Energy company has also assigned a $20 price target. Cowen wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Delek US Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Credit Suisse Markets when it published its report on March 09, 2020. That day the Credit Suisse set price target on the stock to $26. The stock was given Equal Weight rating by Barclays in its report released on January 14, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 33. BofA/Merrill was of a view that DK is Buy in its latest report on January 07, 2020. Wells Fargo thinks that DK is worth Equal Weight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 06, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 35.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 163.29% from its 52-Week high price while it is -53.47% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 56.85.

The shares of the company dipped by -12.16% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $20.36 while ending the day at $20.51. During the trading session, a total of 1.27 million shares were traded which represents a 49.79% incline from the average session volume which is 2.53 million shares. DK had ended its last session trading at $23.35. Delek US Holdings Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.24, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 DK 52-week low price stands at $7.79 while its 52-week high price is $44.08.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.11 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Delek US Holdings Inc. generated 955.3 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.78 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 1500.0%. Delek US Holdings Inc. has the potential to record -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Scotiabank published a research note on April 02, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) is now rated as Sector Perform. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.00/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.33% to reach $9.00/share. It started the day trading at $3.13 and traded between $2.86 and $3.13 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FSM’s 50-day SMA is 2.70 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.37. The stock has a high of $4.59 for the year while the low is $1.47. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 9.21 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 29.56%, as 11.93M DK shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.82% of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 22.36, while the P/B ratio is 0.79. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.39M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.72 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 15.50%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -20.15% over the past 90 days while it gained 1.95% over the last six months.