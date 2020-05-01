Why You Need To Look At This Metric Before Buying Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (NYSE:CFR) has a beta of 1.48, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 10.56, and a growth ratio of 1.05. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 58.25, with weekly volatility at 5.98% and ATR at 4.54. The CFR stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $47.69 and a $103.75 high. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -2.68% on 04/30/20. The shares fell to a low of $68.75 before closing at $71.86. Intraday shares traded counted 2.47 million, which was -248.28% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 710.33K. CFR’s previous close was $73.84 while the outstanding shares total 61.20M.

Investors have identified the Regional – Southwest Banks company Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $4.40 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (CFR) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

CFR were able to record 427.37 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -167.6 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 634.09 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (CFR)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. recorded a total of 278.05 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -1.13% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -2.96%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 26.96 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 251.1 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 61.20M with the revenue now reading 1.66 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (1.58 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 6.84 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on CFR sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of CFR attractive?

In related news, Director, Avery Chris bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 04. The purchase was performed at an average price of 78.59, for a total value of 235,770. As the purchase deal closes, the President of Frost Bank, FROST PATRICK B now sold 9,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 875,441. Also, Director, Avery Chris bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 06. The shares were cost at an average price of 94.70 per share, with a total market value of 473,500. Following this completion of disposal, the President of CFBI, Bracher Paul now holds 9,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 843,336. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.90%.

2 out of 14 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 5 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc.. 5 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the CFR stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $68.91.