Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP), Destination XL Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG)

The shares of Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by Wells Fargo in its latest research note that was published on April 14, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $3 price target. Wells Fargo wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Oasis Midstream Partners LP, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Sector Perform rating from RBC Capital Mkts Markets when it published its report on March 16, 2020. That day the RBC Capital Mkts set price target on the stock to $8. The stock was given Neutral rating by Piper Sandler in its report released on March 09, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 10. Ladenburg Thalmann was of a view that OMP is Neutral in its latest report on March 09, 2020. JP Morgan thinks that OMP is worth Underweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 29, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 18.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $6.40. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 128.21% from its 52-Week high price while it is -71.42% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 56.56.

The shares of the company added by 28.83% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $4.93 while ending the day at $6.39. During the trading session, a total of 596730.0 shares were traded which represents a -98.78% decline from the average session volume which is 300200.0 shares. OMP had ended its last session trading at $4.96. Oasis Midstream Partners LP debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.58, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 OMP 52-week low price stands at $2.80 while its 52-week high price is $22.35.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.11 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Oasis Midstream Partners LP generated 4.17 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.91 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 43.24%. Oasis Midstream Partners LP has the potential to record 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at FBR & Co. published a research note on July 11, 2017 where it informed investors and clients that Destination XL Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $3. Wunderlich also rated DXLG as Initiated on August 02, 2016, with its price target of $6.50 suggesting that DXLG could surge by 87.0% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.42/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.69% to reach $3.00/share. It started the day trading at $0.45 and traded between $0.3531 and $0.39 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that DXLG’s 50-day SMA is 0.4885 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.1993. The stock has a high of $2.14 for the year while the low is $0.22. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1021295.29 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -11.68%, as 902,008 OMP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.12% of Destination XL Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 180.74K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.99 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 37.97%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -65.99% over the past 90 days while it lost -74.82% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Red Mountain Capital Partners LLC bought more DXLG shares, increasing its portfolio by 4.55% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Red Mountain Capital Partners LLC purchasing 366,700 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,426,577 shares of DXLG, with a total valuation of $2,949,302.

Similarly, Jewelcor Management, Inc. increased its Destination XL Group Inc. shares by 0.31% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,792,018 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 15,000 shares of Destination XL Group Inc. which are valued at $1,677,206. In the same vein, Prescott Group Capital Management… increased its Destination XL Group Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 221,258 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,188,324 shares and is now valued at $1,465,913. Following these latest developments, around 12.80% of Destination XL Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.