Two Stocks To Tuck Away: La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC), Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO)

The shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by H.C. Wainwright in its latest research note that was published on November 26, 2019. H.C. Wainwright wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on January 23, 2019. Jefferies was of a view that LJPC is Underperform in its latest report on February 12, 2018. Chardan Capital Markets thinks that LJPC is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 25, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 100.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $12.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 215.65% from its 52-Week high price while it is -47.77% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 62.23.

The shares of the company added by 4.46% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $6.90 while ending the day at $7.26. During the trading session, a total of 1.48 million shares were traded which represents a -77.89% decline from the average session volume which is 830860.0 shares. LJPC had ended its last session trading at $6.95. LJPC 52-week low price stands at $2.30 while its 52-week high price is $13.90.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.93 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company generated 87.82 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$1.08 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -25.81%. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has the potential to record -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on April 28, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO) is now rated as Buy. JMP Securities also rated CMO as Upgrade on March 30, 2020, with its price target of $6 suggesting that CMO could surge by 23.11% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $5.89/share, analysts expect it to down by -11.88% to reach $6.75/share. It started the day trading at $5.47 and traded between $5.04 and $5.19 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CMO’s 50-day SMA is 5.36 while its 200-day SMA stands at 7.26. The stock has a high of $9.25 for the year while the low is $1.97. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.14 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -11.41%, as 3.67M LJPC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.39% of Capstead Mortgage Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.38M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.00 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 7.68%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -37.47% over the past 90 days while it lost -33.72% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more CMO shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.48% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 378,903 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 15,642,989 shares of CMO, with a total valuation of $65,700,554. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more CMO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $40,024,387 worth of shares.

Similarly, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… increased its Capstead Mortgage Corporation shares by 11.79% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 7,539,907 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 795,397 shares of Capstead Mortgage Corporation which are valued at $31,667,609. In the same vein, Paradice Investment Management LL… increased its Capstead Mortgage Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 70,211 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 6,730,625 shares and is now valued at $28,268,625. Following these latest developments, around 1.40% of Capstead Mortgage Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.