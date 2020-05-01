Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Creative Realities Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX), Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $5.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 495.88% from its 52-Week high price while it is -28.93% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 68.03.

The shares of the company added by 16.93% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $2.40 while ending the day at $3.10. During the trading session, a total of 7.2 million shares were traded which represents a -445.4% decline from the average session volume which is 1.32 million shares. CREX had ended its last session trading at $2.65. Creative Realities Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.41, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 CREX 52-week low price stands at $0.52 while its 52-week high price is $4.36.

The Creative Realities Inc. generated 2.53 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at The Benchmark Company published a research note on March 02, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) is now rated as Speculative Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $16. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.66/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.88% to reach $3.13/share. It started the day trading at $0.722 and traded between $0.5611 and $0.61 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FRSX’s 50-day SMA is 0.7081 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.1838. The stock has a high of $2.94 for the year while the low is $0.46. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1366.0 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 541.07%, as 8,757 CREX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.04% of Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 78.68K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.11 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -17.27%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -46.67% over the past 90 days while it lost -56.26% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Psagot Mutual Funds Ltd. selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 503,188 shares of FRSX, with a total valuation of $305,938. TBF Global Asset Management GmbH meanwhile sold more FRSX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $29,923 worth of shares.