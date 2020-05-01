Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS), Benchmark Electronics Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

The shares of Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) has been pegged with a rating of Underperform by SVB Leerink in its latest research note that was published on April 27, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $5 price target. SVB Leerink wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Clovis Oncology Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BofA/Merrill advised investors in its research note published on April 09, 2020, to Underperform the CLVS stock while also putting a $6 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from H.C. Wainwright Markets when it published its report on January 08, 2020. That day the H.C. Wainwright set price target on the stock to $27. The stock was given In-line rating by Evercore ISI in its report released on November 19, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 8. SVB Leerink was of a view that CLVS is Mkt Perform in its latest report on September 24, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that CLVS is worth Neutral rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 159.73% from its 52-Week high price while it is -63.22% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 49.20.

The shares of the company dipped by -7.08% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $7.36 while ending the day at $7.61. During the trading session, a total of 5.73 million shares were traded which represents a 13.57% incline from the average session volume which is 6.63 million shares. CLVS had ended its last session trading at $8.19. CLVS 52-week low price stands at $2.93 while its 52-week high price is $20.69.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$1.81 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Clovis Oncology Inc. generated 161.83 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$1.89 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 9.94%. Clovis Oncology Inc. has the potential to record -4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Sidoti published a research note on April 30, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Benchmark Electronics Inc. (NYSE:BHE) is now rated as Neutral. Sidoti also rated BHE as Upgrade on February 26, 2020, with its price target of $36 suggesting that BHE could surge by 24.87% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $23.93/share, analysts expect it to down by -13.66% to reach $27.50/share. It started the day trading at $24.10 and traded between $19.80 and $20.66 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BHE’s 50-day SMA is 22.16 while its 200-day SMA stands at 28.69. The stock has a high of $37.36 for the year while the low is $14.06. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1034201.2 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -10.24%, as 928,299 CLVS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.89% of Benchmark Electronics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 35.38, while the P/B ratio is 0.75. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 330.34K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.13 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.77%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -36.06% over the past 90 days while it lost -39.02% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more BHE shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.40% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 74,679 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,394,214 shares of BHE, with a total valuation of $107,830,338. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more BHE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $80,804,597 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Benchmark Electronics Inc. shares by 0.82% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,168,535 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -26,090 shares of Benchmark Electronics Inc. which are valued at $63,339,015. In the same vein, Northern Trust Investments, Inc.(… decreased its Benchmark Electronics Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 13,512 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,525,582 shares and is now valued at $30,496,384. Following these latest developments, around 1.30% of Benchmark Electronics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.