Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ:ADMP), Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM)

The shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ:ADMP) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Dawson James in its latest research note that was published on February 27, 2020. Dawson James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Sell rating from B. Riley FBR Markets when it published its report on July 16, 2019. That day the B. Riley FBR set price target on the stock to $1.10. The stock was given Neutral rating by B. Riley FBR in its report released on November 12, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 2.50. Maxim Group was of a view that ADMP is Buy in its latest report on May 11, 2018. B. Riley FBR Inc. thinks that ADMP is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 23, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 7.50.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $1.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 92.59% from its 52-Week high price while it is -77.62% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 68.52.

The shares of the company added by 6.12% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $0.50 while ending the day at $0.52. During the trading session, a total of 1.85 million shares were traded which represents a -92.56% decline from the average session volume which is 958820.0 shares. ADMP had ended its last session trading at $0.49. Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.06, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 ADMP 52-week low price stands at $0.27 while its 52-week high price is $2.32.

The Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation generated 8.81 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.11 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -137.5%. Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation has the potential to record -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on April 28, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $17. SVB Leerink also rated ADVM as Initiated on March 16, 2020, with its price target of $17 suggesting that ADVM could surge by 30.98% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $13.06/share, analysts expect it to down by -9.26% to reach $17.17/share. It started the day trading at $12.858 and traded between $11.80 and $11.85 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ADVM’s 50-day SMA is 11.41 while its 200-day SMA stands at 10.47. The stock has a high of $16.81 for the year while the low is $4.96. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 11.89 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 8.80%, as 12.94M ADMP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 16.80% of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.59M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 8.12 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -5.20%. Looking further, the stock has raised 14.05% over the past 90 days while it gained 67.85% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The RTW Investments LP bought more ADVM shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.68% during the last quarter. This move now sees The RTW Investments LP purchasing 105,604 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,386,607 shares of ADVM, with a total valuation of $62,397,150. Avoro Capital Advisor LLC meanwhile bought more ADVM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $51,292,500 worth of shares.

Similarly, OrbiMed Advisors LLC increased its Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. shares by 8.20% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,342,190 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 329,221 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. which are valued at $42,423,196. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 99,413 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,169,387 shares and is now valued at $40,734,911. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.