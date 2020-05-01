The Futility of Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY)’s Fundamentals

Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) has a beta of 1.42, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 110.55, and a growth ratio of 5.00. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 61.29, with weekly volatility at 7.35% and ATR at 7.57. The PCTY stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $66.98 and a $150.73 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.58% on 04/30/20. The shares fell to a low of $110.84 before closing at $114.53. Intraday shares traded counted 6.87 million, which was -988.16% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 631.07K. PCTY’s previous close was $112.75 while the outstanding shares total 53.94M.

Investors have identified the Application Software company Paylocity Holding Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $6.18 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Paylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 2034417000 million total, with 1911861000 million as their total liabilities.

PCTY were able to record 11.54 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 310.53 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 36.08 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Paylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Paylocity Holding Corporation recorded a total of 132.37 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 19.01% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 4.27%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 45.42 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 86.95 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 53.94M with the revenue now reading 0.10 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.13 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.08 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on PCTY sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of PCTY attractive?

In related news, President and COO, Haske Michael R sold 15,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Apr 08. The sale was performed at an average price of 90.00, for a total value of 1,422,360. As the sale deal closes, the Director, WATERS RONALD V now sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 450,258. Also, SVP of Product and Technology, Gaty Edward W sold 6,709 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 02. The shares were price at an average price of 128.90 per share, with a total market value of 864,790. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, Sarowitz Steven I now holds 5,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 851,284. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 32.50%.

6 out of 16 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 7 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Paylocity Holding Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the PCTY stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $124.64.