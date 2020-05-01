The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX): An Opportunity for Fundamental Investors?

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 53.14, with weekly volatility at 2.21% and ATR at 5.85. The CLX stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $144.12 and a $214.26 high. Intraday shares traded counted 3.21 million, which was -28.89% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 2.49M. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.36% on 04/30/20. The shares fell to a low of $182.51 before closing at $186.44. CLX’s previous close was $183.93 while the outstanding shares total 126.42M. The firm has a beta of 0.24, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 29.31, and a growth ratio of 6.84.

Investors have identified the Housewares & Accessories company The Clorox Company as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $23.57 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

The Clorox Company (CLX) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For CLX, the company has in raw cash 168.0 million on their books with 61.0 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 1303000000 million total, with 1513000000 million as their total liabilities.

CLX were able to record 387.0 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 61.0 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 498.0 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for The Clorox Company (CLX)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, The Clorox Company recorded a total of 1.45 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -1.66% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -3.93%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 810.0 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 639.0 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 126.42M with the revenue now reading 1.48 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (1.31 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 6.32 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on CLX sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of CLX attractive?

In related news, SVP – Chief Innovation Officer, GARNER DENISE sold 870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 02. The sale was performed at an average price of 170.00, for a total value of 147,900. As the sale deal closes, the SVP – General Manager, Costello Michael R. now sold 19,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 3,280,234. Also, Chair & CEO, Dorer Benno O sold 252,794 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 02. The shares were price at an average price of 169.01 per share, with a total market value of 42,724,858. Following this completion of acquisition, the SVP – GM, International, Barral Diego J now holds 2,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 345,480. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.20%.

3 out of 15 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 7 have maintained a Hold recommendation on The Clorox Company. 5 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the CLX stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $172.75.