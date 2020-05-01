Ride Out The Next Market Storm With ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY), Silvercorp Metals Inc. (AMEX:SVM)

The shares of ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Guggenheim in its latest research note that was published on April 28, 2020. Guggenheim wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of ViewRay Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Morgan Stanley advised investors in its research note published on March 27, 2020, to Underweight the VRAY stock while also putting a $2 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from BTIG Research Markets when it published its report on March 13, 2020. Oppenheimer was of a view that VRAY is Outperform in its latest report on October 22, 2019. Piper Jaffray thinks that VRAY is worth Overweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on June 18, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 15.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $3.29. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 88.15% from its 52-Week high price while it is -78.69% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 40.44.

The shares of the company added by 7.77% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $1.93 while ending the day at $2.08. During the trading session, a total of 3.05 million shares were traded which represents a -47.21% decline from the average session volume which is 2.07 million shares. VRAY had ended its last session trading at $1.93. ViewRay Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.26, while its quick ratio hovers at 4.20 VRAY 52-week low price stands at $1.11 while its 52-week high price is $9.76.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.31 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The ViewRay Inc. generated 226.78 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.21 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -9.68%. ViewRay Inc. has the potential to record -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Alliance Global Partners published a research note on March 11, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Silvercorp Metals Inc. (AMEX:SVM) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $4.50. Alliance Global Partners also rated SVM as Downgrade on November 12, 2019, with its price target of $4.35 suggesting that SVM could down by -5.97% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $4.08/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.58% to reach $3.52/share. It started the day trading at $4.11 and traded between $3.73 and $3.73 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SVM’s 50-day SMA is 3.43 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.19. The stock has a high of $5.93 for the year while the low is $1.50. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.49 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -6.08%, as 2.34M VRAY shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.50% of Silvercorp Metals Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 14.57, while the P/B ratio is 1.70. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.30M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.08 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.91%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -26.43% over the past 90 days while it lost -8.58% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 3.80% of Silvercorp Metals Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.