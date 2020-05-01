Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Document Security Systems Inc. (AMEX:DSS), California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

The shares of Document Security Systems Inc. (AMEX:DSS) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Dawson James in its latest research note that was published on July 22, 2013. The Services company has also assigned a $4 price target. Dawson James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Document Security Systems Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $1.25. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 181.39% from its 52-Week high price while it is -74.44% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 62.83.

The shares of the company added by 5.00% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $0.31 while ending the day at $0.34. During the trading session, a total of 7.03 million shares were traded which represents a 7.77% incline from the average session volume which is 7.62 million shares. DSS had ended its last session trading at $0.33. Document Security Systems Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.26, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.40 DSS 52-week low price stands at $0.12 while its 52-week high price is $1.35.

The Document Security Systems Inc. generated 1.1 million in revenue during the last quarter. Document Security Systems Inc. has the potential to record -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Boenning & Scattergood published a research note on June 10, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) is now rated as Neutral. Wells Fargo also rated CWT as Downgrade on March 27, 2019, with its price target of $50 suggesting that CWT could surge by 14.44% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $50.55/share, analysts expect it to down by -11.14% to reach $52.50/share. It started the day trading at $50.14 and traded between $44.92 and $44.92 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CWT’s 50-day SMA is 50.47 while its 200-day SMA stands at 52.36. The stock has a high of $57.48 for the year while the low is $39.74. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 845282.94 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -8.99%, as 769,292 DSS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.75% of California Water Service Group shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 346.16K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.44 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -8.38%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -16.65% over the past 90 days while it lost -17.12% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more CWT shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.73% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 183,350 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,898,480 shares of CWT, with a total valuation of $347,131,514. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more CWT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $282,564,110 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its California Water Service Group shares by 0.44% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,922,734 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 17,217 shares of California Water Service Group which are valued at $197,391,975. In the same vein, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… increased its California Water Service Group shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 9,452 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,225,384 shares and is now valued at $111,981,323. Following these latest developments, around 0.90% of California Water Service Group stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.