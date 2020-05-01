Ride Out The Next Market Storm With AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC), Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:CLNC)

The shares of AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Oppenheimer in its latest research note that was published on April 07, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $45 price target. Oppenheimer wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of AtriCure Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BTIG Research advised investors in its research note published on February 06, 2020, to Buy the ATRC stock while also putting a $42 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Needham Markets when it published its report on January 24, 2020. That day the Needham set price target on the stock to $48. The stock was given Market Perform rating by Northland Capital in its report released on August 13, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 30. JP Morgan was of a view that ATRC is Overweight in its latest report on April 12, 2019. Needham thinks that ATRC is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 04, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 39.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $47.13. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 91.05% from its 52-Week high price while it is -3.12% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 66.88.

The shares of the company added by 4.18% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $41.43 while ending the day at $43.12. During the trading session, a total of 1.14 million shares were traded which represents a -157.23% decline from the average session volume which is 443850.0 shares. ATRC had ended its last session trading at $41.39. AtriCure Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.29, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.30 ATRC 52-week low price stands at $22.57 while its 52-week high price is $44.51.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.36 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The AtriCure Inc. generated 28.48 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.37 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 52.78%. AtriCure Inc. has the potential to record -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on April 13, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:CLNC) is now rated as Mkt Perform. B. Riley FBR also rated CLNC as Initiated on June 06, 2019, with its price target of $20 suggesting that CLNC could surge by 46.56% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $5.52/share, analysts expect it to down by -12.86% to reach $9.00/share. It started the day trading at $5.285 and traded between $4.65 and $4.81 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CLNC’s 50-day SMA is 6.62 while its 200-day SMA stands at 11.97. The stock has a high of $16.36 for the year while the low is $2.46. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.56 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -11.94%, as 1.37M ATRC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.22% of Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 921.13K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.69 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 18.47%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -61.21% over the past 90 days while it lost -67.19% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more CLNC shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.75% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 56,551 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,634,852 shares of CLNC, with a total valuation of $30,081,317. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more CLNC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $20,568,305 worth of shares.

Similarly, UBS Securities LLC increased its Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. shares by 6.08% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,508,085 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 143,803 shares of Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. which are valued at $9,881,855. In the same vein, Fidelity Management & Research Co… increased its Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 350,600 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,184,225 shares and is now valued at $8,605,847. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.