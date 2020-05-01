Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR), Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

The shares of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Stifel in its latest research note that was published on March 31, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $1 price target. Stifel wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Antero Resources Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. TD Securities advised investors in its research note published on March 13, 2020, to Hold the AR stock while also putting a $1.30 price target. The stock had earned Sell rating from MKM Partners Markets when it published its report on February 18, 2020. That day the MKM Partners set price target on the stock to $1. The stock was given Underweight rating by Wells Fargo in its report released on January 09, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 4. Morgan Stanley was of a view that AR is Underweight in its latest report on October 04, 2019. JP Morgan thinks that AR is worth Underweight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 5 have recommended investors to sell it, 9 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $1.65. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 367.08% from its 52-Week high price while it is -64.14% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 78.84.

The shares of the company added by 21.14% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $2.47 while ending the day at $2.98. During the trading session, a total of 26.6 million shares were traded which represents a -77.57% decline from the average session volume which is 14.98 million shares. AR had ended its last session trading at $2.46. Antero Resources Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.54, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 AR 52-week low price stands at $0.64 while its 52-week high price is $8.31.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.14 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.03 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -64.29%. Antero Resources Corporation has the potential to record -0.50 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on March 27, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $29. Even though the stock has been trading at $26.06/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.79% to reach $29.17/share. It started the day trading at $26.09 and traded between $23.265 and $24.03 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RYN’s 50-day SMA is 24.03 while its 200-day SMA stands at 28.11. The stock has a high of $33.10 for the year while the low is $15.96. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.44 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 10.46%, as 2.69M AR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.89% of Rayonier Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 52.70, while the P/B ratio is 2.16. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 856.43K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.84 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.61%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -22.91% over the past 90 days while it lost -17.39% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… bought more RYN shares, increasing its portfolio by 8.98% during the last quarter. This move now sees The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… purchasing 1,666,040 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 20,222,849 shares of RYN, with a total valuation of $476,248,094. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more RYN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $450,225,791 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Rayonier Inc. shares by 1.26% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 11,783,348 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 147,096 shares of Rayonier Inc. which are valued at $277,497,845. In the same vein, JPMorgan Investment Management, I… increased its Rayonier Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 100,863 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 8,225,767 shares and is now valued at $193,716,813. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of Rayonier Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.