Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Lilis Energy Inc. (AMEX:LLEX), ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP)

The shares of Lilis Energy Inc. (AMEX:LLEX) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Stifel in its latest research note that was published on January 22, 2020. Stifel wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Lilis Energy Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Seaport Global Securities Markets when it published its report on October 10, 2019. Stephens was of a view that LLEX is Equal-Weight in its latest report on March 29, 2019. Northland Capital thinks that LLEX is worth Market Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 11, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 1.50.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $0.36. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 76.92% from its 52-Week high price while it is -82.44% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 64.51.

The shares of the company added by 11.65% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $0.20 while ending the day at $0.23. During the trading session, a total of 17.3 million shares were traded which represents a -383.23% decline from the average session volume which is 3.58 million shares. LLEX had ended its last session trading at $0.21. LLEX 52-week low price stands at $0.13 while its 52-week high price is $1.31.

The Lilis Energy Inc. generated 4.34 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald published a research note on March 04, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $6. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.05/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.20% to reach $5.92/share. It started the day trading at $3.0264 and traded between $2.74 and $2.80 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ZIOP's 50-day SMA is 2.72 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.20. The stock has a high of $7.25 for the year while the low is $1.79. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 32.17 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -4.09%, as 30.85M shares were shorted. At the moment, only 15.60% of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. shares were sold short. The company's average trading volume currently stands at 2.27M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 13.59 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -2.44%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -31.37% over the past 90 days while it lost -33.65% over the last six months.

This move now sees The MSD Partners LP selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 15,151,516 shares of ZIOP, with a total valuation of $37,121,214. Miller Value Partners LLC meanwhile sold more ZIOP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $31,198,876 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. shares by 13.21% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 12,269,028 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,431,969 shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. which are valued at $30,059,119. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 187,369 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 10,511,626 shares and is now valued at $25,753,484. Following these latest developments, around 1.50% of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.