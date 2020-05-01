Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR), Cardlytics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

The shares of Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) has been pegged with a rating of Sell by Stifel in its latest research note that was published on March 31, 2020. Stifel wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Gulfport Energy Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Underweight rating from Piper Sandler Markets when it published its report on March 09, 2020. Piper Sandler was of a view that GPOR is Neutral in its latest report on February 11, 2020. Wells Fargo thinks that GPOR is worth Underweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 09, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 4.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 6 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Underweight while its average price target is $1.85. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 630.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -65.84% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 77.84.

The shares of the company added by 14.83% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $2.13 while ending the day at $2.56. During the trading session, a total of 11.56 million shares were traded which represents a -67.83% decline from the average session volume which is 6.89 million shares. GPOR had ended its last session trading at $2.22. Gulfport Energy Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.51, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 GPOR 52-week low price stands at $0.35 while its 52-week high price is $7.48.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.05 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Gulfport Energy Corporation generated 6.06 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.24 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -560.0%. Gulfport Energy Corporation has the potential to record -0.60 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on April 21, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Cardlytics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) is now rated as Underperform. Craig Hallum also rated CDLX as Downgrade on March 04, 2020, with its price target of $70 suggesting that CDLX could surge by 5.86% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $48.81/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.91% to reach $47.75/share. It started the day trading at $48.50 and traded between $44.44 and $44.95 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CDLX’s 50-day SMA is 49.62 while its 200-day SMA stands at 50.64. The stock has a high of $107.50 for the year while the low is $15.02. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.02 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 5.16%, as 3.18M GPOR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 13.04% of Cardlytics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 965.34K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.30 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 7.74%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -46.91% over the past 90 days while it gained 13.51% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The CAS Investment Partners LLC bought more CDLX shares, increasing its portfolio by 42.26% during the last quarter. This move now sees The CAS Investment Partners LLC purchasing 1,192,539 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,014,249 shares of CDLX, with a total valuation of $140,338,145. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile sold more CDLX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $84,228,708 worth of shares.

Similarly, Wellington Management Co. LLP decreased its Cardlytics Inc. shares by 13.69% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,693,490 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -268,627 shares of Cardlytics Inc. which are valued at $59,204,410. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Cardlytics Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 102,985 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,044,817 shares and is now valued at $36,526,802. Following these latest developments, around 2.80% of Cardlytics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.