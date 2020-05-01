Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB), Endologix Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX)

The shares of Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Pivotal Research Group in its latest research note that was published on April 30, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $225 price target. Pivotal Research Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Facebook Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt advised investors in its research note published on March 25, 2020, to Buy the FB stock while also putting a $230 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Edward Jones Markets when it published its report on February 28, 2020. The stock was given Sell rating by Pivotal Research Group in its report released on February 11, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 180. Pivotal Research Group was of a view that FB is Hold in its latest report on January 30, 2020. Raymond James thinks that FB is worth Strong Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 29, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 270.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 38 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $235.58. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 49.31% from its 52-Week high price while it is -8.69% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 66.13.

The shares of the company added by 5.42% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $201.5701 while ending the day at $204.71. During the trading session, a total of 45.86 million shares were traded which represents a -87.26% decline from the average session volume which is 24.49 million shares. FB had ended its last session trading at $194.19. Facebook Inc. currently has a market cap of $574.6 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 33.63, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.35, with a beta of 1.07. Facebook Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 4.40 FB 52-week low price stands at $137.10 while its 52-week high price is $224.20.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.71 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Facebook Inc. generated 19.08 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $2.56 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 46.78%. Facebook Inc. has the potential to record 7.20 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray published a research note on August 10, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Endologix Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.06/share, analysts expect it to down by -10.88% to reach $3.60/share. It started the day trading at $1.14 and traded between $0.90 and $0.94 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ELGX’s 50-day SMA is 0.8948 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.8310. The stock has a high of $8.14 for the year while the low is $0.60. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 478158.53 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -21.15%, as 377,028 FB shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.07% of Endologix Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 423.71K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.89 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 9.86%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -26.20% over the past 90 days while it lost -67.65% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought more ELGX shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.88% during the last quarter. This move now sees The ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchasing 94,327 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,366,321 shares of ELGX, with a total valuation of $2,326,128. First Light Asset Management LLC meanwhile bought more ELGX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,993,591 worth of shares.

Similarly, Brown Capital Management LLC decreased its Endologix Inc. shares by 0.05% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 889,213 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -466 shares of Endologix Inc. which are valued at $614,446. Following these latest developments, around 1.90% of Endologix Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.