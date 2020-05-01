Penn National Gaming Inc. (PENN) Loss -30.28% YTD: Chances Are, Buyers Will Win the Tug-of-War

Penn National Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) previous close was $17.82 while the outstanding shares total 114.29M. The firm has a beta of 2.05, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 49.36, and a growth ratio of 1.28. PENN’s shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -10.83% on 04/30/20. The shares fell to a low of $17.01 before closing at $15.89. Intraday shares traded counted 4.58 million, which was 46.99% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 8.64M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 50.05, with weekly volatility at 11.27% and ATR at 1.93. The PENN stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $3.75 and a $39.18 high.

Investors have identified the Resorts & Casinos company Penn National Gaming Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $2.04 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Penn National Gaming Inc. (PENN) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For PENN, the company has in raw cash 437.4 million on their books with 227.5 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 642800000 million total, with 905600000 million as their total liabilities.

PENN were able to record 678.8 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -26.0 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 703.9 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Penn National Gaming Inc. (PENN)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Penn National Gaming Inc. recorded a total of 1.34 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 13.87% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -0.99%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 754.87 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 586.37 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 114.29M with the revenue now reading -0.79 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.37 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.37 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on PENN sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of PENN attractive?

In related news, Director, SCACCETTI JANE bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 09. The purchase was performed at an average price of 21.31, for a total value of 21,310. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, Reibstein Saul now sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,146,990. Also, Director, Reibstein Saul bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Aug 14. The shares were cost at an average price of 17.30 per share, with a total market value of 51,900. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, HANDLER DAVID A now holds 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 170,000. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.40%.

10 out of 13 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Penn National Gaming Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the PENN stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $27.23.