Mixed Analyst Attention: Mesa Air Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA), Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

The shares of Mesa Air Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Stifel in its latest research note that was published on April 01, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $5 price target. Stifel wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Mesa Air Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Deutsche Bank advised investors in its research note published on March 30, 2020, to Hold the MESA stock while also putting a $4 price target. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from Cowen Markets when it published its report on March 25, 2020. That day the Cowen set price target on the stock to $4. The stock was given Underperform rating by BofA/Merrill in its report released on March 23, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 2. Cowen was of a view that MESA is Outperform in its latest report on August 12, 2019. B. Riley FBR thinks that MESA is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 12, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 16.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $5.08. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 121.71% from its 52-Week high price while it is -58.98% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 58.74.

The shares of the company added by 10.85% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $3.75 while ending the day at $4.55. During the trading session, a total of 1.16 million shares were traded which represents a -65.33% decline from the average session volume which is 703330.0 shares. MESA had ended its last session trading at $4.10. Mesa Air Group Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.84, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.30 MESA 52-week low price stands at $2.05 while its 52-week high price is $11.08.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.31 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Mesa Air Group Inc. generated 61.21 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.36 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -48.39%. Mesa Air Group Inc. has the potential to record 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse published a research note on April 01, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) is now rated as Outperform. Robert W. Baird also rated HIMX as Resumed on March 25, 2020, with its price target of $6 suggesting that HIMX could surge by 31.23% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.92/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.42% to reach $5.22/share. It started the day trading at $3.98 and traded between $3.57 and $3.59 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HIMX’s 50-day SMA is 3.34 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.92. The stock has a high of $5.10 for the year while the low is $1.70. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.31 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -11.47%, as 2.93M MESA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.97% of Himax Technologies Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.73M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.70 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 9.79%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -8.65% over the past 90 days while it gained 52.77% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Yiheng Capital LLC selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,769,847 shares of HIMX, with a total valuation of $10,329,381. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile bought more HIMX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $4,805,930 worth of shares.

Similarly, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC increased its Himax Technologies Inc. shares by 23.78% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,539,791 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 295,831 shares of Himax Technologies Inc. which are valued at $4,219,027. Following these latest developments, around 12.30% of Himax Technologies Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.