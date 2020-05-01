Mixed Analyst Attention: Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ:BGFV), Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL)

The shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ:BGFV) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Deutsche Bank in its latest research note that was published on August 02, 2017. The Services company has also assigned a $10 price target. Deutsche Bank wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Deutsche Bank advised investors in its research note published on November 02, 2016, to Buy the BGFV stock while also putting a $18 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Deutsche Bank Markets when it published its report on October 06, 2016. That day the Deutsche Bank set price target on the stock to $16.50. The stock was given Hold rating by Deutsche Bank in its report released on August 03, 2016, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 10. Stifel was of a view that BGFV is Buy in its latest report on February 08, 2016. Deutsche Bank thinks that BGFV is worth Hold rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 28, 2015 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 9.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $4.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 110.77% from its 52-Week high price while it is -66.91% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 59.44.

The shares of the company added by 7.03% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $1.2301 while ending the day at $1.37. During the trading session, a total of 543690.0 shares were traded which represents a -18.67% decline from the average session volume which is 458140.0 shares. BGFV had ended its last session trading at $1.28. Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.41, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.10 BGFV 52-week low price stands at $0.65 while its 52-week high price is $4.14.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.04 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation generated 8.22 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.30 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -150.0%.

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley published a research note on April 24, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) is now rated as Equal-Weight. Even though the stock has been trading at $5.05/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.71% to reach $14.97/share. It started the day trading at $4.87 and traded between $4.54 and $4.61 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GOL’s 50-day SMA is 6.22 while its 200-day SMA stands at 14.60. The stock has a high of $23.29 for the year while the low is $1.85. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.92 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.50%, as 3.78M BGFV shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.93% of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.09M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.88 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 5.98%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -71.94% over the past 90 days while it lost -75.90% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Contrarian Capital Management LLC bought more GOL shares, increasing its portfolio by 9.44% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Contrarian Capital Management LLC purchasing 602,168 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,980,858 shares of GOL, with a total valuation of $29,808,264.

Similarly, BlackRock Investment Management (… increased its Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. shares by 35.97% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,488,925 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 393,925 shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. which are valued at $6,357,710. Following these latest developments, around 64.00% of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.