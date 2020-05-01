Mixed Analyst Attention: Abiomed Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD), iHeartMedia Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

The shares of Abiomed Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Perform by SVB Leerink in its latest research note that was published on April 27, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $175 price target. SVB Leerink wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Abiomed Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Morgan Stanley advised investors in its research note published on February 12, 2020, to Underweight the ABMD stock while also putting a $165 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from BTIG Research Markets when it published its report on February 06, 2020. Morgan Stanley was of a view that ABMD is Equal-Weight in its latest report on August 02, 2019. Guggenheim thinks that ABMD is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $187.40. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 60.70% from its 52-Week high price while it is -33.08% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 74.04.

The shares of the company added by 12.98% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $169.28 while ending the day at $191.25. During the trading session, a total of 2.49 million shares were traded which represents a -230.84% decline from the average session volume which is 752300.0 shares. ABMD had ended its last session trading at $169.28. Abiomed Inc. currently has a market cap of $8.63 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 35.88, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.49, with a beta of 0.67. Abiomed Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 4.30 ABMD 52-week low price stands at $119.01 while its 52-week high price is $285.77.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.11 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Abiomed Inc. generated 117.97 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.03 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 3.6%. Abiomed Inc. has the potential to record 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on April 01, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that iHeartMedia Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $8. Even though the stock has been trading at $7.63/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.99% to reach $11.44/share. It started the day trading at $7.50 and traded between $6.93 and $7.02 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that IHRT’s 50-day SMA is 9.33 while its 200-day SMA stands at 13.88. The stock has a high of $19.69 for the year while the low is $4.31. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.9 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 15.85%, as 4.52M ABMD shares were shorted. At the moment, only 8.25% of iHeartMedia Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 0.11, while the P/B ratio is 0.35. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 680.92K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.63 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 14.33%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -61.00% over the past 90 days while it lost -51.22% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Franklin Mutual Advisers LLC sold more IHRT shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.55% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Franklin Mutual Advisers LLC selling -116,569 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,388,798 shares of IHRT, with a total valuation of $54,012,113. Invesco Senior Secured Management… meanwhile bought more IHRT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $40,015,020 worth of shares.

Similarly, Symphony Asset Management LLC decreased its iHeartMedia Inc. shares by 1.65% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,878,996 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -48,384 shares of iHeartMedia Inc. which are valued at $21,045,461. In the same vein, Brigade Capital Management LP decreased its iHeartMedia Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 31,825 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,762,729 shares and is now valued at $20,195,549. Following these latest developments, around 1.60% of iHeartMedia Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.