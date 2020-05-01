Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: RTW Retailwinds Inc. (NYSE:RTW), CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $2.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 120.58% from its 52-Week high price while it is -88.41% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 61.90.

The shares of the company added by 12.60% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $0.2567 while ending the day at $0.31. During the trading session, a total of 9.31 million shares were traded which represents a -516.34% decline from the average session volume which is 1.51 million shares. RTW had ended its last session trading at $0.28. RTW Retailwinds Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.04, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.40 RTW 52-week low price stands at $0.14 while its 52-week high price is $2.69.

The RTW Retailwinds Inc. generated 65.56 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.04 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 133.33%.

Investment analysts at Stephens published a research note on January 06, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) is now rated as Equal-Weight. Their price target on the stock stands at $15. Buckingham Research also rated CURO as Initiated on August 13, 2019, with its price target of $19 suggesting that CURO could surge by 41.75% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $10.13/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.00% to reach $16.00/share. It started the day trading at $10.50 and traded between $8.74 and $9.32 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CURO’s 50-day SMA is 6.97 while its 200-day SMA stands at 11.39. The stock has a high of $16.99 for the year while the low is $3.43. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 0.8 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 32.05%, as 1.06M RTW shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.22% of CURO Group Holdings Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 4.10, while the P/B ratio is 7.64. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 580.07K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.39 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 75.85%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -14.81% over the past 90 days while it lost -37.28% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Second Curve Capital LLC bought more CURO shares, increasing its portfolio by 30.89% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Second Curve Capital LLC purchasing 415,687 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,761,493 shares of CURO, with a total valuation of $9,335,913. Empyrean Capital Partners LP meanwhile sold more CURO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $5,783,180 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its CURO Group Holdings Corp. shares by 0.87% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,048,120 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 9,084 shares of CURO Group Holdings Corp. which are valued at $5,555,036. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its CURO Group Holdings Corp. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 169,475 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 859,539 shares and is now valued at $4,555,557. Following these latest developments, around 4.90% of CURO Group Holdings Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.