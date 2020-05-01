Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI), Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST)

The shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Needham in its latest research note that was published on April 15, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $29 price target. Needham wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Piper Jaffray advised investors in its research note published on July 17, 2019, to Overweight the MTSI stock while also putting a $21 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Needham Markets when it published its report on June 19, 2019. That day the Needham set price target on the stock to $17. Craig Hallum was of a view that MTSI is Buy in its latest report on May 08, 2019. Jefferies thinks that MTSI is worth Hold rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on April 25, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 15.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $32.73. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 148.66% from its 52-Week high price while it is -3.77% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 70.90.

The shares of the company added by 6.13% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $28.80 while ending the day at $30.66. During the trading session, a total of 1.54 million shares were traded which represents a -179.83% decline from the average session volume which is 551240.0 shares. MTSI had ended its last session trading at $28.89. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.36, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.20 MTSI 52-week low price stands at $12.33 while its 52-week high price is $31.86.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.01 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. generated 108.18 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.07 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 4800.0%. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. has the potential to record -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at H.C. Wainwright published a research note on April 22, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) is now rated as Buy. Lake Street also rated AQST as Initiated on January 03, 2019, with its price target of $14 suggesting that AQST could surge by 74.9% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $4.75/share, analysts expect it to down by -9.26% to reach $17.17/share. It started the day trading at $4.77 and traded between $4.29 and $4.31 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AQST’s 50-day SMA is 3.06 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.14. The stock has a high of $10.00 for the year while the low is $1.41. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.7 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -10.66%, as 1.52M MTSI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.72% of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 606.32K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.51 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 18.08%. Looking further, the stock has raised 7.48% over the past 90 days while it gained 6.95% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Bratton Capital Management LP selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 11,503,294 shares of AQST, with a total valuation of $25,192,214. Perceptive Advisors LLC meanwhile bought more AQST shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $4,927,500 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 5.40% of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.