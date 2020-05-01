Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS), NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

The shares of Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by BTIG Research in its latest research note that was published on April 21, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $3 price target. BTIG Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Drive Shack Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. JMP Securities advised investors in its research note published on October 15, 2019, to Mkt Outperform the DS stock while also putting a $8 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Imperial Capital Markets when it published its report on March 18, 2019. That day the Imperial Capital set price target on the stock to $7.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $5.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 53.49% from its 52-Week high price while it is -75.65% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 45.89.

The shares of the company added by 5.60% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $1.23 while ending the day at $1.32. During the trading session, a total of 1.8 million shares were traded which represents a -150.47% decline from the average session volume which is 718470.0 shares. DS had ended its last session trading at $1.25. Drive Shack Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 17.63, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 DS 52-week low price stands at $0.86 while its 52-week high price is $5.42.

In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.20 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 28.0%. Drive Shack Inc. has the potential to record -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Evercore ISI published a research note on April 09, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) is now rated as Underperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $58. Wells Fargo also rated NVCR as Upgrade on March 05, 2020, with its price target of $90 suggesting that NVCR could surge by 21.79% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $73.54/share, analysts expect it to down by -10.52% to reach $84.13/share. It started the day trading at $75.75 and traded between $65.39 and $65.80 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NVCR’s 50-day SMA is 70.05 while its 200-day SMA stands at 79.63. The stock has a high of $98.84 for the year while the low is $42.20. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.92 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 3.01%, as 4.04M DS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.83% of NovoCure Limited shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 926.36K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.36 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -9.94%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -23.10% over the past 90 days while it lost -8.83% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… bought more NVCR shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.43% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… purchasing 167,272 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 11,854,949 shares of NVCR, with a total valuation of $798,312,266. Baillie Gifford & Co. meanwhile sold more NVCR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $539,324,848 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its NovoCure Limited shares by 4.66% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 7,080,782 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 315,406 shares of NovoCure Limited which are valued at $476,819,860. In the same vein, Capital Research & Management Co…. increased its NovoCure Limited shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 491 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 5,035,320 shares and is now valued at $339,078,449. Following these latest developments, around 10.30% of NovoCure Limited stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.