Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN), Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)

The shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) has been pegged with a rating of Equal Weight by Barclays in its latest research note that was published on April 07, 2020. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $6 price target. Barclays wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Dana Incorporated, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. RBC Capital Mkts advised investors in its research note published on March 16, 2020, to Sector Perform the DAN stock while also putting a $9 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Oppenheimer Markets when it published its report on November 20, 2019. That day the Oppenheimer set price target on the stock to $20. Credit Suisse was of a view that DAN is Outperform in its latest report on June 27, 2019. Wolfe Research thinks that DAN is worth Peer Perform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $13.22. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 172.51% from its 52-Week high price while it is -44.47% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 63.43.

The shares of the company added by 10.15% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $10.04 while ending the day at $11.50. During the trading session, a total of 4.82 million shares were traded which represents a -114.02% decline from the average session volume which is 2.25 million shares. DAN had ended its last session trading at $10.44. Dana Incorporated currently has a market cap of $1.66 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 7.41, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.64, with a beta of 2.33. Dana Incorporated debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.34, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 DAN 52-week low price stands at $4.22 while its 52-week high price is $20.71.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.67 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Dana Incorporated generated 508.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.74 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -16.42%. Dana Incorporated has the potential to record 0.50 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JMP Securities published a research note on October 07, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) is now rated as Mkt Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $21. B. Riley FBR Inc. also rated SRNE as Initiated on June 28, 2018, with its price target of $14.25 suggesting that SRNE could surge by 89.91% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.48/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.47% to reach $22.50/share. It started the day trading at $2.5075 and traded between $2.25 and $2.27 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SRNE’s 50-day SMA is 2.21 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.52. The stock has a high of $5.09 for the year while the low is $1.39. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 23.83 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 3.86%, as 24.75M DAN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 20.74% of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 6.66M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.72 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.44%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -41.65% over the past 90 days while it gained 46.45% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more SRNE shares, increasing its portfolio by 8.45% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 618,231 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,934,357 shares of SRNE, with a total valuation of $14,599,217. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more SRNE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $11,421,984 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 34.21% of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.