Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Brooks Automation Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS), Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK)

The shares of Brooks Automation Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Needham in its latest research note that was published on April 09, 2020. Needham wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Brooks Automation Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Citigroup advised investors in its research note published on September 23, 2019, to Neutral the BRKS stock while also putting a $42 price target. The stock had earned Equal-Weight rating from Stephens Markets when it published its report on August 23, 2019. The stock was given Buy rating by B. Riley FBR in its report released on August 02, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 47. Credit Suisse was of a view that BRKS is Neutral in its latest report on November 20, 2018. B. Riley FBR thinks that BRKS is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 20, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 42.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 81.64% from its 52-Week high price while it is -23.56% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 60.65.

The shares of the company dipped by -7.43% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $38.22 while ending the day at $38.49. During the trading session, a total of 926490.0 shares were traded which represents a -50.09% decline from the average session volume which is 617310.0 shares. BRKS had ended its last session trading at $41.58. Brooks Automation Inc. currently has a market cap of $2.85 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 108.73, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 9.06, with a beta of 1.44. Brooks Automation Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.05, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.00 BRKS 52-week low price stands at $21.19 while its 52-week high price is $50.35.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.23 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Brooks Automation Inc. generated 335.32 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.24 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 26.09%. Brooks Automation Inc. has the potential to record 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Ladenburg Thalmann published a research note on April 16, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) is now rated as Sell. Their price target on the stock stands at $10. Even though the stock has been trading at $26.85/share, analysts expect it to down by -34.82% to reach $61.35/share. It started the day trading at $24.17 and traded between $14.32 and $17.50 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CHK’s 50-day SMA is 39.16 while its 200-day SMA stands at 177.88. The stock has a high of $598.00 for the year while the low is $12.30. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 404.46 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -98.43%, as 6.35M BRKS shares were shorted. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -36.34%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -83.45% over the past 90 days while it lost -94.05% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more CHK shares, increasing its portfolio by 39.50% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 46,020,536 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 162,521,871 shares of CHK, with a total valuation of $28,116,284. Franklin Advisers, Inc. meanwhile sold more CHK shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $25,950,000 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Chesapeake Energy Corporation shares by 108.46% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 104,751,590 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 54,501,213 shares of Chesapeake Energy Corporation which are valued at $18,122,025. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Chesapeake Energy Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 4,957,898 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 99,791,655 shares and is now valued at $17,263,956. Following these latest developments, around 0.90% of Chesapeake Energy Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.