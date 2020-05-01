Is There A Value in Valaris plc (NYSE:VAL) And Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP)

The shares of Valaris plc (NYSE:VAL) has been pegged with a rating of Underperform by RBC Capital Mkts in its latest research note that was published on April 22, 2020. RBC Capital Mkts wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Valaris plc, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Underweight rating from CapitalOne Markets when it published its report on March 17, 2020. Tudor Pickering was of a view that VAL is Sell in its latest report on March 11, 2020. B. Riley FBR thinks that VAL is worth Sell rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 11, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 0.50.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 8 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Underweight while its average price target is $3.10. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 51.23% from its 52-Week high price while it is -97.08% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 32.62.

The shares of the company added by 11.48% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $0.42 while ending the day at $0.46. During the trading session, a total of 26.55 million shares were traded which represents a -185.48% decline from the average session volume which is 9.3 million shares. VAL had ended its last session trading at $0.41. Valaris plc debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.65, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 VAL 52-week low price stands at $0.30 while its 52-week high price is $15.59.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$1.55 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Valaris plc generated 97.2 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$1.27 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -9.03%. Valaris plc has the potential to record -5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Jefferies published a research note on April 21, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $43. Wells Fargo also rated PSXP as Upgrade on April 14, 2020, with its price target of $45 suggesting that PSXP could surge by 12.84% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $46.40/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.30% to reach $48.82/share. It started the day trading at $46.38 and traded between $41.31 and $42.55 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PSXP’s 50-day SMA is 42.17 while its 200-day SMA stands at 53.13. The stock has a high of $65.22 for the year while the low is $19.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.49 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -10.04%, as 1.34M VAL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.78% of Phillips 66 Partners LP shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 8.74, while the P/B ratio is 4.66. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 872.29K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.70 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -3.30%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -27.76% over the past 90 days while it lost -25.23% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC sold more PSXP shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.98% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC selling -389,473 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 12,669,175 shares of PSXP, with a total valuation of $461,538,045. ALPS Advisors, Inc. meanwhile bought more PSXP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $311,743,423 worth of shares.

Similarly, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors L… decreased its Phillips 66 Partners LP shares by 0.28% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,118,186 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -8,860 shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP which are valued at $113,595,516. In the same vein, Energy Income Partners LLC decreased its Phillips 66 Partners LP shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 111,368 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,893,662 shares and is now valued at $105,416,107. Following these latest developments, around 74.44% of Phillips 66 Partners LP stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.