Is There A Value in Montage Resources Corporation (NYSE:MR) And Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)

The shares of Montage Resources Corporation (NYSE:MR) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on April 20, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $8 price target. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Montage Resources Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. ROTH Capital advised investors in its research note published on April 01, 2020, to Buy the MR stock while also putting a $6.50 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Imperial Capital Markets when it published its report on March 09, 2020. That day the Imperial Capital set price target on the stock to $8. Imperial Capital was of a view that MR is Outperform in its latest report on February 04, 2020. Imperial Capital thinks that MR is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 11, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 7.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $5.99. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 244.08% from its 52-Week high price while it is -41.62% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 80.61.

The shares of the company added by 4.27% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $6.12 while ending the day at $6.83. During the trading session, a total of 842227.0 shares were traded which represents a -4.88% decline from the average session volume which is 803060.0 shares. MR had ended its last session trading at $6.55. Montage Resources Corporation currently has a market cap of $219.72 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 9.84, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.38, with a beta of 2.94. Montage Resources Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.63, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.50 MR 52-week low price stands at $1.99 while its 52-week high price is $11.70.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.85 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Montage Resources Corporation generated 12.06 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.51 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 17.65%. Montage Resources Corporation has the potential to record -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on April 03, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $7. Stifel also rated DTIL as Initiated on March 05, 2020, with its price target of $21 suggesting that DTIL could surge by 65.36% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $7.87/share, analysts expect it to down by -12.58% to reach $19.86/share. It started the day trading at $7.74 and traded between $6.80 and $6.88 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that DTIL’s 50-day SMA is 6.75 while its 200-day SMA stands at 9.47. The stock has a high of $23.67 for the year while the low is $4.60. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.89 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -7.73%, as 1.74M MR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.65% of Precision BioSciences Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 471.39K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.68 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -3.10%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -17.21% over the past 90 days while it gained 6.17% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Capital Research & Management Co…. bought more DTIL shares, increasing its portfolio by 549.92% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Capital Research & Management Co…. purchasing 3,437,000 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,062,000 shares of DTIL, with a total valuation of $24,493,860. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more DTIL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $14,233,351 worth of shares.

Similarly, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its Precision BioSciences Inc. shares by 71.74% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,942,869 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 811,561 shares of Precision BioSciences Inc. which are valued at $11,715,500. In the same vein, AllianceBernstein LP increased its Precision BioSciences Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,512,666 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,528,166 shares and is now valued at $9,214,841. Following these latest developments, around 7.80% of Precision BioSciences Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.