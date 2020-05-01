Is There A Value in Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) And Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $4.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 479.65% from its 52-Week high price while it is -87.16% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 56.91.

The shares of the company added by 5.95% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $0.2785 while ending the day at $0.30. During the trading session, a total of 559983.0 shares were traded which represents a 10.25% incline from the average session volume which is 623970.0 shares. GNUS had ended its last session trading at $0.28. Genius Brands International Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.60, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 GNUS 52-week low price stands at $0.05 while its 52-week high price is $2.33.

The Genius Brands International Inc. generated 305000.0 in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on February 19, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (NYSE:SWK) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $205. UBS also rated SWK as Initiated on December 12, 2019, with its price target of $200 suggesting that SWK could surge by 21.92% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $122.09/share, analysts expect it to down by -9.74% to reach $141.14/share. It started the day trading at $116.13 and traded between $108.005 and $110.20 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SWK’s 50-day SMA is 113.31 while its 200-day SMA stands at 142.46. The stock has a high of $173.67 for the year while the low is $70.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.48 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 11.37%, as 4.99M GNUS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.92% of Stanley Black & Decker Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 17.31, while the P/B ratio is 2.15. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.97M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.27 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 4.13%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -33.28% over the past 90 days while it lost -28.49% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more SWK shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.86% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 106,683 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 12,472,638 shares of SWK, with a total valuation of $1,247,263,800. Massachusetts Financial Services … meanwhile sold more SWK shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $747,433,900 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Stanley Black & Decker Inc. shares by 1.81% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 7,208,575 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 128,042 shares of Stanley Black & Decker Inc. which are valued at $720,857,500. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Stanley Black & Decker Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 115,429 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 7,090,468 shares and is now valued at $709,046,800. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Stanley Black & Decker Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.