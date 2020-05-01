Is There A Value in FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) And Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE:RC)

The shares of FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on April 27, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $45 price target. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of FibroGen Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Mkt Perform rating from William Blair Markets when it published its report on May 10, 2019. The stock was given Neutral rating by Piper Jaffray in its report released on April 12, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 65. Stifel was of a view that FGEN is Buy in its latest report on February 11, 2019. Citigroup thinks that FGEN is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $60.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 62.87% from its 52-Week high price while it is -25.16% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 48.54.

The shares of the company dipped by -7.22% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $36.69 while ending the day at $36.89. During the trading session, a total of 670162.0 shares were traded which represents a 2.16% incline from the average session volume which is 684970.0 shares. FGEN had ended its last session trading at $39.76. FibroGen Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.13, while its quick ratio hovers at 6.80 FGEN 52-week low price stands at $22.65 while its 52-week high price is $49.29.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$1.12 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The FibroGen Inc. generated 126.27 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.57 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 52.68%. FibroGen Inc. has the potential to record -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Sandler O’Neill published a research note on December 23, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE:RC) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $17.50. Compass Point also rated RC as Downgrade on November 08, 2019, with its price target of $16.50 suggesting that RC could surge by 42.84% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $7.80/share, analysts expect it to down by -14.49% to reach $11.67/share. It started the day trading at $7.86 and traded between $6.61 and $6.67 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RC’s 50-day SMA is 8.88 while its 200-day SMA stands at 13.94. The stock has a high of $16.90 for the year while the low is $3.92. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 802201.31 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 8.39%, as 869,506 FGEN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.57% of Ready Capital Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 3.61, while the P/B ratio is 0.38. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 619.94K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.29 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 10.98%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -59.60% over the past 90 days while it lost -59.03% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Waterfall Asset Management LLC bought more RC shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.04% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Waterfall Asset Management LLC purchasing 5,705 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 12,799,390 shares of RC, with a total valuation of $92,411,596. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more RC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $41,874,246 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Ready Capital Corporation shares by 21.95% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,926,254 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 346,657 shares of Ready Capital Corporation which are valued at $13,907,554. In the same vein, Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its Ready Capital Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 587,962 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,617,170 shares and is now valued at $11,675,967. Following these latest developments, around 1.40% of Ready Capital Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.