Is There A Value in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) And Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS)

The shares of Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Stephens in its latest research note that was published on January 08, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $250 price target. Stephens wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Bio-Techne Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Wells Fargo advised investors in its research note published on January 08, 2020, to Equal Weight the TECH stock while also putting a $230 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Citigroup Markets when it published its report on January 07, 2020. That day the Citigroup set price target on the stock to $235. Janney was of a view that TECH is Buy in its latest report on July 02, 2019. Stephens thinks that TECH is worth Overweight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $236.75. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 45.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is 0.77% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 64.53.

The shares of the company added by 6.54% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $208.785 while ending the day at $225.00. During the trading session, a total of 509506.0 shares were traded which represents a -105.85% decline from the average session volume which is 247510.0 shares. TECH had ended its last session trading at $211.18. Bio-Techne Corporation currently has a market cap of $8.59 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 45.35, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 6.48, with a beta of 1.07. Bio-Techne Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.29, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.50 TECH 52-week low price stands at $155.17 while its 52-week high price is $223.29.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.81 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Bio-Techne Corporation generated 110.29 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.88 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -32.1%. Bio-Techne Corporation has the potential to record 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Compass Point published a research note on April 27, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $65. Wells Fargo also rated ADS as Downgrade on April 08, 2020, with its price target of $35 suggesting that ADS could surge by 16.55% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $54.94/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.86% to reach $60.00/share. It started the day trading at $53.685 and traded between $50.01 and $50.07 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ADS’s 50-day SMA is 50.50 while its 200-day SMA stands at 102.89. The stock has a high of $161.49 for the year while the low is $20.51. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.87 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 4.26%, as 2.99M TECH shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.23% of Alliance Data Systems Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 4.65, while the P/B ratio is 1.47. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.71M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.68 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 23.97%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -53.28% over the past 90 days while it lost -51.85% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more ADS shares, increasing its portfolio by 7.14% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 322,708 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,843,343 shares of ADS, with a total valuation of $162,978,492. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more ADS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $74,602,050 worth of shares.

Similarly, Point72 Asset Management LP increased its Alliance Data Systems Corporation shares by 25.84% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,926,602 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 395,577 shares of Alliance Data Systems Corporation which are valued at $64,830,157. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Alliance Data Systems Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 14,622 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,854,340 shares and is now valued at $62,398,541. Following these latest developments, around 2.40% of Alliance Data Systems Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.