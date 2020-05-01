Is There A Value in Avantor Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) And Owens & Minor Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

The shares of Avantor Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Wells Fargo in its latest research note that was published on January 08, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $22 price target. Wells Fargo wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Avantor Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Citigroup advised investors in its research note published on January 07, 2020, to Buy the AVTR stock while also putting a $21 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Stifel Markets when it published its report on November 15, 2019. Janney was of a view that AVTR is Buy in its latest report on June 14, 2019. Raymond James thinks that AVTR is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on June 12, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 20.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 14 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $19.33. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 152.59% from its 52-Week high price while it is -14.17% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 67.02.

The shares of the company added by 14.35% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $15.36 while ending the day at $16.81. During the trading session, a total of 7.4 million shares were traded which represents a -141.88% decline from the average session volume which is 3.06 million shares. AVTR had ended its last session trading at $14.70. Avantor Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 3.51, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 AVTR 52-week low price stands at $6.66 while its 52-week high price is $19.58.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.17 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.19 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 17.65%. Avantor Inc. has the potential to record 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse published a research note on April 23, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Owens & Minor Inc. (NYSE:OMI) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $8. Robert W. Baird also rated OMI as Upgrade on January 21, 2020, with its price target of $9 suggesting that OMI could down by -20.41% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $7.69/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.93% to reach $5.88/share. It started the day trading at $7.58 and traded between $7.02 and $7.08 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that OMI’s 50-day SMA is 6.46 while its 200-day SMA stands at 5.92. The stock has a high of $9.69 for the year while the low is $2.43. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 10.27 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 15.25%, as 11.84M AVTR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 17.22% of Owens & Minor Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.87M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.58 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.43%. Looking further, the stock has raised 6.15% over the past 90 days while it lost -6.23% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more OMI shares, increasing its portfolio by 4.46% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 402,384 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,423,010 shares of OMI, with a total valuation of $86,220,542. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more OMI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $47,899,106 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Owens & Minor Inc. shares by 0.04% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 5,047,004 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -2,026 shares of Owens & Minor Inc. which are valued at $46,180,087. In the same vein, JPMorgan Investment Management, I… decreased its Owens & Minor Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 195,781 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 4,138,718 shares and is now valued at $37,869,270. Following these latest developments, around 1.70% of Owens & Minor Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.