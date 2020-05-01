Is J. C. Penney Company Inc. (NYSE:JCP) Worth A Bite? JCP 200 SMA stands at -69.05%

J. C. Penney Company Inc. (NYSE:JCP) shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -3.27% on 04/30/20. The shares fell to a low of $0.25 before closing at $0.25. Intraday shares traded counted 6.12 million, which was 42.28% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 10.60M. JCP’s previous close was $0.25 while the outstanding shares total 322.90M. The firm has a beta of 1.60. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 37.73, with weekly volatility at 10.96% and ATR at 0.04. The JCP stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $0.20 and a $1.35 high.

Investors have identified the Department Stores company J. C. Penney Company Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $82.02 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

J. C. Penney Company Inc. (JCP) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For JCP, the company has in raw cash 386.0 million on their books with 214.0 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 2726000000 million total, with 1932000000 million as their total liabilities.

JCP were able to record 119.0 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 53.0 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 428.0 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for J. C. Penney Company Inc. (JCP)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, J. C. Penney Company Inc. recorded a total of 3.49 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -8.39% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 28.43%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 2.26 billion trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 1.24 billion. This allows shareholders to hold on to 322.90M with the revenue now reading 0.08 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (-0.08 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -0.80 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on JCP sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of JCP attractive?

In related news, Director, PAYNE LISA A bought 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Sep 06. The purchase was performed at an average price of 0.79, for a total value of 181,930. As the purchase deal closes, the EVP, Chief Merchant, Wlazlo Michelle now bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 58,930. Also, Director, TERUEL JAVIER G bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Aug 27. The shares were cost at an average price of 0.59 per share, with a total market value of 293,950. Following this completion of disposal, the EVP, Chief Customer Officer, Gensch Shawn R now holds 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 144,600. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.50%.