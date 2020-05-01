Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on SPI Energy Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI), Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)?

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $1.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 69.09% from its 52-Week high price while it is -80.46% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 61.02.

The shares of the company added by 34.76% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $0.66 while ending the day at $0.93. During the trading session, a total of 1.77 million shares were traded which represents a -2629.95% decline from the average session volume which is 64850.0 shares. SPI had ended its last session trading at $0.69. SPI 52-week low price stands at $0.55 while its 52-week high price is $4.76.

The SPI Energy Co. Ltd. generated 8.84 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at Keefe Bruyette published a research note on April 01, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) is now rated as Outperform. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.70/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.65% to reach $1.28/share. It started the day trading at $1.60 and traded between $1.53 and $1.57 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LYG’s 50-day SMA is 1.8078 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.5932. The stock has a high of $3.58 for the year while the low is $1.28. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 0.81 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 319.97%, as 3.42M SPI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.01% of Lloyds Banking Group plc shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 9.24, while the P/B ratio is 0.47. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 13.88M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.17 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 9.03%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -48.18% over the past 90 days while it lost -46.96% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Cambiar Investors LLC sold more LYG shares, decreasing its portfolio by -6.48% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Cambiar Investors LLC selling -2,290,084 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 33,071,706 shares of LYG, with a total valuation of $49,938,276. Macquarie Investment Management B… meanwhile sold more LYG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $40,050,091 worth of shares.

Similarly, Northern Trust Investments, Inc.(… decreased its Lloyds Banking Group plc shares by 5.24% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 21,540,572 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,191,558 shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc which are valued at $32,526,264. Following these latest developments, around 81.30% of Lloyds Banking Group plc stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.