Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX), Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP)?

The shares of Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by H.C. Wainwright in its latest research note that was published on January 31, 2018. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $2.70 price target. H.C. Wainwright wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Soligenix Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Maxim Group advised investors in its research note published on August 14, 2017, to Buy the SNGX stock while also putting a $5 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from H.C. Wainwright Markets when it published its report on July 17, 2017. That day the H.C. Wainwright set price target on the stock to $11.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $4.75. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 138.46% from its 52-Week high price while it is -56.21% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 44.48.

The shares of the company added by 4.73% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $1.52 while ending the day at $1.55. During the trading session, a total of 8.81 million shares were traded which represents a -1016.18% decline from the average session volume which is 789150.0 shares. SNGX had ended its last session trading at $1.48. Soligenix Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 SNGX 52-week low price stands at $0.65 while its 52-week high price is $3.54.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.14 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Soligenix Inc. generated 5.42 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.14 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 35.71%. Soligenix Inc. has the potential to record -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Consumer Edge Research published a research note on April 09, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP) is now rated as Equal Weight. Goldman also rated TAP as Resumed on April 01, 2020, with its price target of $35 suggesting that TAP could surge by 14.22% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $46.17/share, analysts expect it to down by -11.18% to reach $47.81/share. It started the day trading at $42.8167 and traded between $40.55 and $41.01 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TAP’s 50-day SMA is 44.16 while its 200-day SMA stands at 51.77. The stock has a high of $64.32 for the year while the low is $34.01. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 11.85 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 5.07%, as 12.45M SNGX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.72% of Molson Coors Beverage Company shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 36.88, while the P/B ratio is 0.66. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.43M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.88 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -2.05%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -27.11% over the past 90 days while it lost -25.01% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more TAP shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.41% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -89,025 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 21,862,893 shares of TAP, with a total valuation of $852,871,456. Dodge & Cox meanwhile bought more TAP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $814,462,756 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Molson Coors Beverage Company shares by 2.76% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 9,357,708 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 251,413 shares of Molson Coors Beverage Company which are valued at $365,044,189. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Molson Coors Beverage Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 425,621 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 9,219,358 shares and is now valued at $359,647,156. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of Molson Coors Beverage Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.