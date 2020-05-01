Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on NantHealth Inc. (NASDAQ:NH), IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX)?

The shares of NantHealth Inc. (NASDAQ:NH) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Canaccord Genuity in its latest research note that was published on November 17, 2017. The Technology company has also assigned a $5 price target. Canaccord Genuity wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of NantHealth Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Overweight rating from First Analysis Sec Markets when it published its report on June 27, 2016. That day the First Analysis Sec set price target on the stock to $18. The stock was given Outperform rating by FBR Capital in its report released on June 27, 2016, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 18.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $3.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 557.78% from its 52-Week high price while it is 1.37% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 80.83.

The shares of the company added by 7.25% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $2.67 while ending the day at $2.96. During the trading session, a total of 649633.0 shares were traded which represents a -88.18% decline from the average session volume which is 345210.0 shares. NH had ended its last session trading at $2.76. NH 52-week low price stands at $0.45 while its 52-week high price is $2.92.

The NantHealth Inc. generated 5.24 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.15 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -63.64%.

Investment analysts at The Benchmark Company published a research note on April 28, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $14. Even though the stock has been trading at $12.59/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.66% to reach $19.61/share. It started the day trading at $12.41 and traded between $11.31 and $11.50 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that IMAX’s 50-day SMA is 11.85 while its 200-day SMA stands at 18.52. The stock has a high of $25.75 for the year while the low is $6.01. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.65 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 15.27%, as 4.21M NH shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.07% of IMAX Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 15.09, while the P/B ratio is 1.28. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.40M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.61 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 4.45%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -32.91% over the past 90 days while it lost -45.98% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Shapiro Capital Management LLC bought more IMAX shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.15% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Shapiro Capital Management LLC purchasing 65,500 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,770,805 shares of IMAX, with a total valuation of $52,225,785. Templeton Asset Management Ltd. (… meanwhile sold more IMAX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $38,430,155 worth of shares.

Similarly, Templeton Asset Management Ltd. decreased its IMAX Corporation shares by 5.40% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,230,958 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -241,682 shares of IMAX Corporation which are valued at $38,290,170. In the same vein, PRIMECAP Management Co. decreased its IMAX Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 2,964,300 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,554,300 shares and is now valued at $23,116,415. Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of IMAX Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.