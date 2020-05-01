Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN), PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)?

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 153.51% from its 52-Week high price while it is -87.47% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 57.47.

The shares of the company added by 18.28% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $0.8982 while ending the day at $1.04. During the trading session, a total of 531048.0 shares were traded which represents a -3359.6% decline from the average session volume which is 15350.0 shares. KXIN had ended its last session trading at $0.88. Kaixin Auto Holdings debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.19, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 KXIN 52-week low price stands at $0.41 while its 52-week high price is $8.30.

The Kaixin Auto Holdings generated 7.28 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at Sandler O’Neill published a research note on July 31, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) is now rated as Buy. Even though the stock has been trading at $52.76/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.81% to reach $54.00/share. It started the day trading at $50.56 and traded between $47.77 and $48.64 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PJT’s 50-day SMA is 42.27 while its 200-day SMA stands at 42.48. The stock has a high of $54.26 for the year while the low is $23.63. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 687002.52 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 6.99%, as 735,024 KXIN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.08% of PJT Partners Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 40.07, while the P/B ratio is 36.85. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 228.17K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.01 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 12.49%. Looking further, the stock has raised 5.26% over the past 90 days while it gained 12.64% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more PJT shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.02% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 14,690 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,455,794 shares of PJT, with a total valuation of $63,166,902. Eagle Asset Management, Inc. meanwhile bought more PJT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $58,942,842 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its PJT Partners Inc. shares by 3.13% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 956,785 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 29,011 shares of PJT Partners Inc. which are valued at $41,514,901. Following these latest developments, around 0.80% of PJT Partners Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.