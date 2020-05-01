Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH), The Gap Inc. (NYSE:GPS)?

The shares of Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Robert W. Baird in its latest research note that was published on April 24, 2020. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $8 price target. Robert W. Baird wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Delphi Technologies PLC, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Deutsche Bank advised investors in its research note published on January 14, 2020, to Hold the DLPH stock while also putting a $11 price target. The stock had earned Equal Weight rating from Barclays Markets when it published its report on November 04, 2019. That day the Barclays set price target on the stock to $13. Guggenheim was of a view that DLPH is Neutral in its latest report on October 16, 2019. Credit Suisse thinks that DLPH is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 13 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $9.55. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 85.34% from its 52-Week high price while it is -57.58% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 56.45.

The shares of the company added by 5.71% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $8.71 while ending the day at $9.99. During the trading session, a total of 5.34 million shares were traded which represents a -76.75% decline from the average session volume which is 3.02 million shares. DLPH had ended its last session trading at $9.45. Delphi Technologies PLC debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 4.75, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 DLPH 52-week low price stands at $5.39 while its 52-week high price is $23.55.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.62 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Delphi Technologies PLC generated 191.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.56 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -8.06%. Delphi Technologies PLC has the potential to record -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley published a research note on April 23, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that The Gap Inc. (NYSE:GPS) is now rated as Equal-Weight. Their price target on the stock stands at $10. Wells Fargo also rated GPS as Downgrade on March 30, 2020, with its price target of $8 suggesting that GPS could surge by 23.47% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $9.05/share, analysts expect it to down by -10.28% to reach $10.61/share. It started the day trading at $8.77 and traded between $7.98 and $8.12 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GPS’s 50-day SMA is 9.72 while its 200-day SMA stands at 15.51. The stock has a high of $26.36 for the year while the low is $5.26. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 39.2 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -16.10%, as 32.89M DLPH shares were shorted. At the moment, only 19.86% of The Gap Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 8.13, while the P/B ratio is 0.91. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 9.92M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.95 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 14.37%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -55.19% over the past 90 days while it lost -52.46% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Dodge & Cox bought more GPS shares, increasing its portfolio by 34.97% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Dodge & Cox purchasing 7,371,196 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 28,449,226 shares of GPS, with a total valuation of $200,282,551. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more GPS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $197,356,600 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its The Gap Inc. shares by 6.75% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 16,930,301 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,071,059 shares of The Gap Inc. which are valued at $119,189,319. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its The Gap Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 147,963 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 11,748,889 shares and is now valued at $82,712,179. Following these latest developments, around 9.00% of The Gap Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.