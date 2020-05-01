Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG), Carriage Services Inc. (NYSE:CSV)?

The shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has been pegged with a rating of Underperform by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on April 20, 2020. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Positive rating from Susquehanna Markets when it published its report on March 16, 2020. That day the Susquehanna set price target on the stock to $22. TD Securities was of a view that COG is Hold in its latest report on January 08, 2020. Susquehanna thinks that COG is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 28, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 21.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 15 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $21.58. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 65.54% from its 52-Week high price while it is -21.14% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 65.04.

The shares of the company added by 4.09% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $20.665 while ending the day at $21.62. During the trading session, a total of 8.77 million shares were traded which represents a 17.85% incline from the average session volume which is 10.68 million shares. COG had ended its last session trading at $20.77. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation currently has a market cap of $8.91 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 13.31, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.51, with a beta of 0.14. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.57, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.70 COG 52-week low price stands at $13.06 while its 52-week high price is $27.42.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.28 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation generated 213.78 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.29 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -150.0%. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation has the potential to record 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Barrington Research published a research note on September 22, 2016 where it informed investors and clients that Carriage Services Inc. (NYSE:CSV) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $32. Barrington Research also rated CSV as Reiterated on April 26, 2016, with its price target of $30 suggesting that CSV could surge by 43.32% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $17.28/share, analysts expect it to down by -13.08% to reach $26.50/share. It started the day trading at $16.83 and traded between $14.55 and $15.02 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CSV’s 50-day SMA is 16.74 while its 200-day SMA stands at 21.66. The stock has a high of $28.50 for the year while the low is $13.54. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 497863.6 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 32.70%, as 660,665 COG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.05% of Carriage Services Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 18.75, while the P/B ratio is 1.18. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 183.98K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.71 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.20%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -37.81% over the past 90 days while it lost -43.45% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Dimensional Fund Advisors LP sold more CSV shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.59% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Dimensional Fund Advisors LP selling -9,047 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,516,687 shares of CSV, with a total valuation of $24,494,495. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile bought more CSV shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $20,722,065 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Carriage Services Inc. shares by 2.98% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,165,695 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 33,693 shares of Carriage Services Inc. which are valued at $18,825,974. In the same vein, Fidelity Management & Research Co… increased its Carriage Services Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 280,758 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 930,000 shares and is now valued at $15,019,500. Following these latest developments, around 8.80% of Carriage Services Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.