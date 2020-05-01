Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM), Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)?

The shares of Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by BTIG Research in its latest research note that was published on June 20, 2019. BTIG Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Verastem Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from BTIG Research Markets when it published its report on July 13, 2018. That day the BTIG Research set price target on the stock to $17. The stock was given Buy rating by Seaport Global Securities in its report released on May 02, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 14. B. Riley FBR Inc. was of a view that VSTM is Buy in its latest report on March 08, 2018. H.C. Wainwright thinks that VSTM is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 07, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 10.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $4.08. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 127.71% from its 52-Week high price while it is -59.53% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 36.64.

The shares of the company added by 4.42% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $1.63 while ending the day at $1.89. During the trading session, a total of 21.4 million shares were traded which represents a -463.13% decline from the average session volume which is 3.8 million shares. VSTM had ended its last session trading at $1.81. Verastem Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 14.39, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.70 VSTM 52-week low price stands at $0.83 while its 52-week high price is $4.67.

The Verastem Inc. generated 43.51 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.35 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -0.0%. Verastem Inc. has the potential to record -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on April 20, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $30. Alembic Global Advisors also rated TXT as Downgrade on April 13, 2020, with its price target of $33 suggesting that TXT could surge by 27.32% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $30.02/share, analysts expect it to down by -12.19% to reach $36.27/share. It started the day trading at $29.0484 and traded between $26.07 and $26.36 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TXT’s 50-day SMA is 30.59 while its 200-day SMA stands at 42.87. The stock has a high of $54.24 for the year while the low is $20.26. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.65 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 9.40%, as 3.99M VSTM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.61% of Textron Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 7.52, while the P/B ratio is 1.09. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.25M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.62 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -5.25%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -43.83% over the past 90 days while it lost -44.05% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… bought more TXT shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.49% during the last quarter. This move now sees The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… purchasing 466,655 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 31,834,742 shares of TXT, with a total valuation of $849,032,569. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more TXT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $659,926,054 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Textron Inc. shares by 0.65% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 14,603,459 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 94,946 shares of Textron Inc. which are valued at $389,474,252. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Textron Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 251,345 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 10,747,469 shares and is now valued at $286,634,998. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Textron Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.