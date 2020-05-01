Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Precipio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO), Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)?

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $4.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 33.91% from its 52-Week high price while it is -93.18% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 48.81.

The shares of the company added by 9.39% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $0.6211 while ending the day at $0.74. During the trading session, a total of 1.42 million shares were traded which represents a -289.99% decline from the average session volume which is 363510.0 shares. PRPO had ended its last session trading at $0.67. Precipio Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.06, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.40 PRPO 52-week low price stands at $0.55 while its 52-week high price is $10.80.

The Precipio Inc. generated 848000.0 in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on April 21, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) is now rated as Buy. Even though the stock has been trading at $8.02/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.48% to reach $8.40/share. It started the day trading at $7.89 and traded between $7.325 and $7.34 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GFI’s 50-day SMA is 6.19 while its 200-day SMA stands at 5.86. The stock has a high of $8.48 for the year while the low is $3.57. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.84 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 133.40%, as 6.64M PRPO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.36% of Gold Fields Limited shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 37.64, while the P/B ratio is 2.19. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 9.78M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.29 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -8.02%. Looking further, the stock has raised 13.80% over the past 90 days while it gained 30.60% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Van Eck Associates Corp. bought more GFI shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.06% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Van Eck Associates Corp. purchasing 956,115 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 91,073,882 shares of GFI, with a total valuation of $432,600,940. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP meanwhile sold more GFI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $176,164,647 worth of shares.

Similarly, Donald Smith & Co., Inc. decreased its Gold Fields Limited shares by 10.45% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 33,960,873 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -3,961,592 shares of Gold Fields Limited which are valued at $161,314,147. In the same vein, Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its Gold Fields Limited shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 275,312 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 23,505,612 shares and is now valued at $111,651,657. Following these latest developments, around 65.26% of Gold Fields Limited stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.