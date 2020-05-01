Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM), Aqua Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS)?

The shares of Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on April 28, 2020. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Antero Midstream Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Robert W. Baird advised investors in its research note published on March 09, 2020, to Neutral the AM stock while also putting a $4 price target. The stock had earned Underweight rating from Wells Fargo Markets when it published its report on February 24, 2020. That day the Wells Fargo set price target on the stock to $5. JP Morgan was of a view that AM is Neutral in its latest report on October 03, 2019. Raymond James thinks that AM is worth Mkt Perform rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 181.07% from its 52-Week high price while it is -65.38% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 68.03.

The shares of the company added by 5.56% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $4.16 while ending the day at $4.75. During the trading session, a total of 11.2 million shares were traded which represents a -18.48% decline from the average session volume which is 9.45 million shares. AM had ended its last session trading at $4.50. Antero Midstream Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.92, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.40 AM 52-week low price stands at $1.69 while its 52-week high price is $13.72.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.23 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.35 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 34.78%. Antero Midstream Corporation has the potential to record 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Alliance Global Partners published a research note on December 03, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Aqua Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) is now rated as Neutral. Euro Pacific Capital also rated AQMS as Reiterated on February 14, 2018, with its price target of $12 suggesting that AQMS could surge by 73.0% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.60/share, analysts expect it to down by -10.67% to reach $2.00/share. It started the day trading at $0.621 and traded between $0.54 and $0.54 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AQMS’s 50-day SMA is 0.5539 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.1666. The stock has a high of $2.74 for the year while the low is $0.33. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.32 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.58%, as 2.31M AM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.03% of Aqua Metals Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 375.03K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.15 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -3.54%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -28.17% over the past 90 days while it lost -67.27% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The AWM Investment Co., Inc. bought more AQMS shares, increasing its portfolio by 8.51% during the last quarter. This move now sees The AWM Investment Co., Inc. purchasing 435,920 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,557,906 shares of AQMS, with a total valuation of $2,501,058.

Similarly, ICM Asset Management, Inc. decreased its Aqua Metals Inc. shares by 0.43% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,761,859 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -7,650 shares of Aqua Metals Inc. which are valued at $792,837. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Aqua Metals Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,171 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 832,215 shares and is now valued at $374,497. Following these latest developments, around 2.90% of Aqua Metals Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.