Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Team Inc. (NYSE:TISI), Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT)?

The shares of Team Inc. (NYSE:TISI) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Sidoti in its latest research note that was published on December 13, 2019. Sidoti wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Team Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Accumulate rating from Johnson Rice Markets when it published its report on January 23, 2018. Johnson Rice was of a view that TISI is Accumulate in its latest report on November 08, 2017. Johnson Rice thinks that TISI is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $11.80. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 23.40% from its 52-Week high price while it is -67.53% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 45.19.

The shares of the company added by 5.29% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $5.48 while ending the day at $6.17. During the trading session, a total of 855237.0 shares were traded which represents a -242.63% decline from the average session volume which is 249610.0 shares. TISI had ended its last session trading at $5.86. Team Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.76, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.80 TISI 52-week low price stands at $5.00 while its 52-week high price is $19.00.

The Team Inc. generated 12.18 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.03 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -725.0%. Team Inc. has the potential to record -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JMP Securities published a research note on March 26, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) is now rated as Mkt Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $10. Credit Suisse also rated GPMT as Initiated on January 08, 2020, with its price target of $18 suggesting that GPMT could surge by 57.07% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $5.59/share, analysts expect it to down by -10.91% to reach $11.60/share. It started the day trading at $5.62 and traded between $4.895 and $4.98 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GPMT’s 50-day SMA is 8.49 while its 200-day SMA stands at 15.97. The stock has a high of $19.39 for the year while the low is $1.74. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.24 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 42.44%, as 4.62M TISI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.02% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 3.78, while the P/B ratio is 0.27. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.96M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.66 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 19.42%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -73.08% over the past 90 days while it lost -73.37% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more GPMT shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.78% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 248,070 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,170,882 shares of GPMT, with a total valuation of $46,496,372. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more GPMT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $28,713,164 worth of shares.

Similarly, Timbercreek Investment Management… increased its Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. shares by 140.16% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,508,515 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,463,983 shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. which are valued at $12,718,171. In the same vein, Invesco Capital Management LLC increased its Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 432,276 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,311,464 shares and is now valued at $11,719,122. Following these latest developments, around 1.30% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.