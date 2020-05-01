Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on RumbleON Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL), Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX)?

The shares of RumbleON Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Outperform by JMP Securities in its latest research note that was published on July 30, 2019. The Services company has also assigned a $10 price target. JMP Securities wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of RumbleON Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. B. Riley FBR advised investors in its research note published on March 15, 2019, to Buy the RMBL stock while also putting a $9 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from National Securities Markets when it published its report on December 20, 2018. The stock was given Buy rating by Craig Hallum in its report released on November 02, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 13. Maxim Group was of a view that RMBL is Hold in its latest report on November 01, 2018.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $2.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 141.87% from its 52-Week high price while it is -93.27% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 62.10.

The shares of the company added by 6.71% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $0.3303 while ending the day at $0.36. During the trading session, a total of 3.96 million shares were traded which represents a -409.53% decline from the average session volume which is 777370.0 shares. RMBL had ended its last session trading at $0.34. RumbleON Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.82, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.40 RMBL 52-week low price stands at $0.15 while its 52-week high price is $5.39.

The RumbleON Inc. generated 13.39 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.38 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 38.46%.

Investment analysts at Needham published a research note on April 23, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $325. Exane BNP Paribas also rated LRCX as Initiated on April 08, 2020, with its price target of $320 suggesting that LRCX could surge by 15.71% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $279.99/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.83% to reach $302.86/share. It started the day trading at $275.69 and traded between $254.71 and $255.28 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LRCX’s 50-day SMA is 260.45 while its 200-day SMA stands at 258.21. The stock has a high of $344.32 for the year while the low is $171.04. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.6 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 8.83%, as 3.92M RMBL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.69% of Lam Research Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 18.36, while the P/B ratio is 8.39. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.42M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.62 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -3.29%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -17.90% over the past 90 days while it lost -7.67% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more LRCX shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.28% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 257,460 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 11,537,870 shares of LRCX, with a total valuation of $2,769,088,800. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more LRCX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $2,092,794,480 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fidelity Management & Research Co… increased its Lam Research Corporation shares by 0.44% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 7,900,818 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 34,312 shares of Lam Research Corporation which are valued at $1,896,196,320. In the same vein, Columbia Management Investment Ad… increased its Lam Research Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 432,244 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 6,891,192 shares and is now valued at $1,653,886,080. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Lam Research Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.