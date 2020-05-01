Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Nine Energy Service Inc. (NYSE:NINE), Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS)?

The shares of Nine Energy Service Inc. (NYSE:NINE) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on March 27, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $1.25 price target. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Nine Energy Service Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Hold rating from Tudor Pickering Markets when it published its report on March 11, 2020. JP Morgan was of a view that NINE is Neutral in its latest report on March 10, 2020. Citigroup thinks that NINE is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $0.96. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 281.58% from its 52-Week high price while it is -93.62% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 58.78.

The shares of the company added by 52.63% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $0.96 while ending the day at $1.45. During the trading session, a total of 2.06 million shares were traded which represents a -549.54% decline from the average session volume which is 317840.0 shares. NINE had ended its last session trading at $0.95. Nine Energy Service Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.01, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.40 NINE 52-week low price stands at $0.38 while its 52-week high price is $22.71.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.57 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Nine Energy Service Inc. generated 92.99 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.16 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 233.33%. Nine Energy Service Inc. has the potential to record -2.60 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Sidoti published a research note on April 30, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS) is now rated as Neutral. Sidoti also rated FSS as Upgrade on March 24, 2020, with its price target of $31 suggesting that FSS could surge by 23.06% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $29.12/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.52% to reach $35.00/share. It started the day trading at $28.035 and traded between $26.90 and $26.93 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FSS’s 50-day SMA is 28.14 while its 200-day SMA stands at 31.00. The stock has a high of $35.75 for the year while the low is $23.32. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.08 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 13.42%, as 1.23M NINE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.82% of Federal Signal Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 15.31, while the P/B ratio is 2.54. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 476.39K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.28 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -3.23%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -21.23% over the past 90 days while it lost -20.79% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more FSS shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.35% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 194,957 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,504,673 shares of FSS, with a total valuation of $232,007,479. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more FSS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $102,144,777 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Federal Signal Corporation shares by 2.82% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,714,356 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -107,777 shares of Federal Signal Corporation which are valued at $101,327,632. In the same vein, Macquarie Investment Management B… decreased its Federal Signal Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 269,308 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,522,663 shares and is now valued at $68,818,247. Following these latest developments, around 1.20% of Federal Signal Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.