Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on HighPoint Resources Corporation (NYSE:HPR), Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)?

The shares of HighPoint Resources Corporation (NYSE:HPR) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by SunTrust in its latest research note that was published on March 09, 2020. SunTrust wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of HighPoint Resources Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Imperial Capital advised investors in its research note published on February 28, 2020, to In-line the HPR stock while also putting a $1.50 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Seaport Global Securities Markets when it published its report on October 10, 2019. The stock was given Neutral rating by Ladenburg Thalmann in its report released on August 26, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 2.50. JP Morgan was of a view that HPR is Underweight in its latest report on December 07, 2018. MKM Partners thinks that HPR is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on December 06, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 9.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $0.68. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 113.94% from its 52-Week high price while it is -88.11% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 57.75.

The shares of the company added by 23.00% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $0.2898 while ending the day at $0.33. During the trading session, a total of 9.13 million shares were traded which represents a -201.43% decline from the average session volume which is 3.03 million shares. HPR had ended its last session trading at $0.27. HighPoint Resources Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.70, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.50 HPR 52-week low price stands at $0.16 while its 52-week high price is $2.79.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.05 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The HighPoint Resources Corporation generated 16.45 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.03 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -0.0%. HighPoint Resources Corporation has the potential to record -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Guggenheim published a research note on January 24, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $11. Citigroup also rated UPWK as Downgrade on January 02, 2020, with its price target of $12 suggesting that UPWK could surge by 25.16% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $9.03/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.75% to reach $11.13/share. It started the day trading at $8.95 and traded between $8.17 and $8.33 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that UPWK’s 50-day SMA is 7.41 while its 200-day SMA stands at 11.46. The stock has a high of $20.90 for the year while the low is $5.14. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.67 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 12.50%, as 4.13M HPR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.97% of Upwork Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.81M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.29 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 10.19%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -10.04% over the past 90 days while it lost -43.18% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more UPWK shares, increasing its portfolio by 8.58% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 524,158 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,636,653 shares of UPWK, with a total valuation of $42,806,412. Stockbridge Partners LLC meanwhile bought more UPWK shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $34,366,561 worth of shares.

Similarly, Franklin Advisers, Inc. decreased its Upwork Inc. shares by 17.96% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,716,470 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,032,846 shares of Upwork Inc. which are valued at $30,421,232. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Upwork Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 158,650 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,795,710 shares and is now valued at $24,482,330. Following these latest developments, around 0.90% of Upwork Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.