Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK), GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP)?

The shares of Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on April 09, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $25 price target. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Cytokinetics Incorporated, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Equal-Weight rating from Morgan Stanley Markets when it published its report on September 10, 2018. That day the Morgan Stanley set price target on the stock to $10. The stock was given Overweight rating by Morgan Stanley in its report released on November 22, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 17. Needham was of a view that CYTK is Buy in its latest report on November 22, 2017. H.C. Wainwright thinks that CYTK is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 21, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 17.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 95.60% from its 52-Week high price while it is -10.91% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 55.25.

The shares of the company dipped by -7.19% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $14.88 while ending the day at $15.11. During the trading session, a total of 563007.0 shares were traded which represents a 42.14% incline from the average session volume which is 973020.0 shares. CYTK had ended its last session trading at $16.28. CYTK 52-week low price stands at $7.72 while its 52-week high price is $16.96.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.52 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Cytokinetics Incorporated generated 36.43 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.50 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -3.85%. Cytokinetics Incorporated has the potential to record -2.00 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BTIG Research published a research note on April 30, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $7. Evercore ISI also rated GLOP as Upgrade on February 07, 2020, with its price target of $6 suggesting that GLOP could surge by 24.47% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $7.03/share, analysts expect it to down by -14.37% to reach $7.97/share. It started the day trading at $6.58 and traded between $5.31 and $6.02 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GLOP’s 50-day SMA is 3.12 while its 200-day SMA stands at 13.40. The stock has a high of $21.95 for the year while the low is $1.51. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 600820.64 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -10.07%, as 540,318 CYTK shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.65% of GasLog Partners LP shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.34M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.45 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 42.99%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -43.31% over the past 90 days while it lost -69.92% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… sold more GLOP shares, decreasing its portfolio by -4.61% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… selling -171,600 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,549,779 shares of GLOP, with a total valuation of $7,916,007.

Similarly, Invesco Advisers, Inc. decreased its GasLog Partners LP shares by 0.83% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,429,470 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -20,453 shares of GasLog Partners LP which are valued at $5,417,718. In the same vein, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors L… decreased its GasLog Partners LP shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 561,800 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,720,179 shares and is now valued at $3,835,999. Following these latest developments, around 26.72% of GasLog Partners LP stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.