Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), Akorn Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX)?

The shares of Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on April 23, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $2900 price target. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Amazon.com Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group advised investors in its research note published on April 22, 2020, to Outperform the AMZN stock while also putting a $2800 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Wolfe Research Markets when it published its report on April 17, 2020. Telsey Advisory Group was of a view that AMZN is Outperform in its latest report on January 31, 2020. Pivotal Research Group thinks that AMZN is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 31, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 2450.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 40 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $2551.44. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 52.15% from its 52-Week high price while it is 0.53% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 68.18.

The shares of the company added by 4.27% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $2,396.01 while ending the day at $2474.00. During the trading session, a total of 8.82 million shares were traded which represents a -41.4% decline from the average session volume which is 6.24 million shares. AMZN had ended its last session trading at $2372.71. Amazon.com Inc. currently has a market cap of $1.21 trillion, while its P/E ratio stands at 107.48, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.31, with a beta of 1.31. Amazon.com Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.67, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 AMZN 52-week low price stands at $1626.03 while its 52-week high price is $2461.00.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $6.47 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Amazon.com Inc. generated 36.09 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $4.23 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -9.58%. Amazon.com Inc. has the potential to record 28.03 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at SunTrust published a research note on March 20, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Akorn Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) is now rated as Hold. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.24/share, analysts expect it to down by -12.50% to reach $2.00/share. It started the day trading at $0.25 and traded between $0.20 and $0.21 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AKRX’s 50-day SMA is 0.5918 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.4689. The stock has a high of $5.46 for the year while the low is $0.17. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.37 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -7.61%, as 7.73M AMZN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.89% of Akorn Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 6.65M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.16 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -18.29%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -86.00% over the past 90 days while it lost -95.71% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more AKRX shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.46% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 360,136 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 15,020,866 shares of AKRX, with a total valuation of $8,426,706. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile bought more AKRX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $5,929,999 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Akorn Inc. shares by 1.93% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 8,448,732 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 159,685 shares of Akorn Inc. which are valued at $4,739,739. In the same vein, Stonehill Capital Management LLC increased its Akorn Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 6,031,231 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 6,374,699 shares and is now valued at $3,576,206. Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of Akorn Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.