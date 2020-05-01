Is It Crazy To Buy Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) And Clean Harbors Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

The shares of Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) has been pegged with a rating of Underperform by BMO Capital Markets in its latest research note that was published on April 02, 2020. BMO Capital Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Sundial Growers Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Cowen advised investors in its research note published on February 24, 2020, to Market Perform the SNDL stock while also putting a $1.50 price target. The stock had earned Sector Underperform rating from CIBC Markets when it published its report on January 31, 2020. Barclays was of a view that SNDL is Overweight in its latest report on September 27, 2019. BMO Capital Markets thinks that SNDL is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 10, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 12.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 3 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Sell while its average price target is $0.45. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 22.45% from its 52-Week high price while it is -95.69% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 40.42.

The shares of the company added by 14.34% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $0.4511 while ending the day at $0.57. During the trading session, a total of 1.89 million shares were traded which represents a -52.58% decline from the average session volume which is 1.24 million shares. SNDL had ended its last session trading at $0.50. Sundial Growers Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.90, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.40 SNDL 52-week low price stands at $0.47 while its 52-week high price is $13.22.

The Sundial Growers Inc. generated 46.09 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at Needham published a research note on April 16, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Clean Harbors Inc. (NYSE:CLH) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $70. Goldman also rated CLH as Resumed on February 28, 2020, with its price target of $89 suggesting that CLH could surge by 21.81% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $58.03/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.93% to reach $68.33/share. It started the day trading at $57.34 and traded between $53.08 and $53.43 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CLH’s 50-day SMA is 56.08 while its 200-day SMA stands at 73.85. The stock has a high of $88.40 for the year while the low is $29.45. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.63 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 4.51%, as 1.70M SNDL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.15% of Clean Harbors Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 30.69, while the P/B ratio is 2.35. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 586.64K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.77 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 6.80%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -37.42% over the past 90 days while it lost -31.89% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Wellington Management Co. LLP bought more CLH shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.56% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Wellington Management Co. LLP purchasing 105,955 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,884,295 shares of CLH, with a total valuation of $353,439,705. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more CLH shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $234,384,556 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Clean Harbors Inc. shares by 0.70% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,331,366 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 30,196 shares of Clean Harbors Inc. which are valued at $222,372,330. In the same vein, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its Clean Harbors Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 678,476 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,022,502 shares and is now valued at $155,175,253. Following these latest developments, around 7.10% of Clean Harbors Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.